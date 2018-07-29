Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;74;33;.692;—

New York;67;37;.644;5½

Tampa Bay;53;53;.500;20½

Toronto;48;56;.462;24½

Baltimore;32;74;.302;41½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Cleveland;57;47;.548;—

Minnesota;48;56;.462;9

Detroit;45;62;.421;13½

Chicago;37;68;.352;20½

Kansas City;32;73;.305;25½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;67;40;.626;—

Seattle;62;43;.590;4

Oakland;61;46;.570;6

Los Angeles;54;53;.505;13

Texas;45;62;.421;22

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 4, Houston 3

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;58;47;.552;—

Atlanta;55;47;.539;1½

Washington;52;53;.495;6

Miami;46;61;.430;13

New York;44;59;.427;13

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;61;44;.581;—

Milwaukee;61;47;.565;1½

Pittsburgh;55;52;.514;7

St. Louis;53;52;.505;8

Cincinnati;48;58;.453;13½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;59;47;.557;—

Arizona;59;48;.551;½

Colorado;57;47;.548;1

San Francisco;53;54;.495;6½

San Diego;42;66;.389;18

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado 3, Oakland 2

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 2

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Chen 3-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Pacific Coast League

American North Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Oklahoma City (Dodgers);57;47;.548;—

Colorado Springs (Brewers);57;47;.548;—

Omaha (Royals);48;57;.457;9½

Iowa (Cubs);39;67;.368;19

American South Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Memphis (Cardinals);67;39;.632;—

Nashville (Athletics);51;55;.481;16

Round Rock (Rangers);51;56;.477;16½

New Orleans (Marlins);50;57;.467;17½

Pacific North Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fresno (Astros);62;44;.585;—

Reno (Diamondbacks);54;53;.505;8½

Tacoma (Mariners);53;54;.495;9½

Sacramento (Giants);44;63;.411;18½

Pacific South Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

El Paso (Padres);58;48;.547;—

Salt Lake (Angels);57;50;.533;1½

Las Vegas (Mets);51;55;.481;7

Albuquerque (Rockies);50;57;.467;8½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tacoma 7, New Orleans 5

Colorado Springs 7, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 7, Iowa 4

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 2

Reno 8, Round Rock 0

Nashville 9, Salt Lake 5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa at Sacramento, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Reno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Colorado Springs, 7:40 p.m.

Nashville at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.

Memphis at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Omaha at Fresno, 9:05 p.m.

Midwest League

Eastern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowling Green (Rays);21;15;.583;—

Dayton (Reds);18;18;.500;3

Lake County (Indians);17;18;.486;3½

South Bend (Cubs);17;19;.472;4

Lansing (Blue Jays);17;19;.472;4

West Michigan (Tigers);16;19;.457;4½

Fort Wayne (Padres);16;19;.457;4½

Great Lakes (Dodgers);12;24;.333;9

Western Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Cedar Rapids (Twins);25;11;.694;—

Peoria (Cardinals);22;12;.647;2

Beloit (Athletics);21;13;.618;3

Quad Cities (Astros);19;16;.543;5½

Kane County (Diamondbacks);17;18;.486;7½

Clinton (Mariners);17;18;.486;7½

Wisconsin (Brewers);16;19;.457;8½

Burlington (Angels);10;23;.303;13½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 8, Lansing 2

West Michigan 3, South Bend 0

Wisconsin 5, Kane County 0

Burlington 5, Beloit 3

Peoria 12, Clinton 3

Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 0

Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0

Lake County 1, Great Lakes 0

GAMES TODAY

Great Lakes at Lake County, 6 p.m.

Lansing at Dayton, 6 p.m.

South Bend at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Beloit at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Kane County at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Great Lakes at Lake County, 10 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Lansing at Dayton, 6 p.m.

South Bend at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Beloit at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.

Kane County at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;16;6;.727;--

Willmar;15;7;.681;1.0

Mankato;15;7;.681;1.0

La Crosse;15;8;.652;1.5

St. Cloud;12;10;.545;4.0

Rochester;11;11;.500;5.0

Eau Claire;9;12;.428;6.5

Bismarck;7;14;.333;7.5

Thunder Bay;6;16;.272;10.0

Waterloo;4;19;.174;12.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;15;8;.652;--

Fond du Lac;12;10;.545;2.5

Wisconsin;12;10;.545;2.5

Wis. Rapids;12;10;.524;2.5

Madison;12;10;.524;2.5

Kalamazoo;12;11;.521;3.0

Battle Creek;11;12;.478;3.5

Lakeshore;10;12;.454;4.0

Green Bay;10;12;.454;4.0

Rockford;6;17;.261;9.0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 6, Waterloo 4

Battle Creek 7, Green Bay 6

Rochester 11, Willmar 3

Eau Claire 0, Bismarck 0

St. Cloud 13, Thunder Bay 11

Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin 4

Madison 6, Kalamazoo 3

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Rockford 5

Kenosha 7, Fond du Lac 2

Mankato 3, La Crosse 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Madison at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Duluth

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Wisconsin at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Mankato

Kenosha at Green Bay

La Crosse at St. Cloud

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Willmar at Mankato

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Kenosha at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Madison

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments