MLB
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;74;33;.692;—
New York;67;37;.644;5½
Tampa Bay;53;53;.500;20½
Toronto;48;56;.462;24½
Baltimore;32;74;.302;41½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Cleveland;57;47;.548;—
Minnesota;48;56;.462;9
Detroit;45;62;.421;13½
Chicago;37;68;.352;20½
Kansas City;32;73;.305;25½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;67;40;.626;—
Seattle;62;43;.590;4
Oakland;61;46;.570;6
Los Angeles;54;53;.505;13
Texas;45;62;.421;22
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 3, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas 4, Houston 3
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Colorado 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;58;47;.552;—
Atlanta;55;47;.539;1½
Washington;52;53;.495;6
Miami;46;61;.430;13
New York;44;59;.427;13
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;61;44;.581;—
Milwaukee;61;47;.565;1½
Pittsburgh;55;52;.514;7
St. Louis;53;52;.505;8
Cincinnati;48;58;.453;13½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;59;47;.557;—
Arizona;59;48;.551;½
Colorado;57;47;.548;1
San Francisco;53;54;.495;6½
San Diego;42;66;.389;18
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 0
Miami 5, Washington 0
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado 3, Oakland 2
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 2
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Chen 3-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Pacific Coast League
American North Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Oklahoma City (Dodgers);57;47;.548;—
Colorado Springs (Brewers);57;47;.548;—
Omaha (Royals);48;57;.457;9½
Iowa (Cubs);39;67;.368;19
American South Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Memphis (Cardinals);67;39;.632;—
Nashville (Athletics);51;55;.481;16
Round Rock (Rangers);51;56;.477;16½
New Orleans (Marlins);50;57;.467;17½
Pacific North Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fresno (Astros);62;44;.585;—
Reno (Diamondbacks);54;53;.505;8½
Tacoma (Mariners);53;54;.495;9½
Sacramento (Giants);44;63;.411;18½
Pacific South Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
El Paso (Padres);58;48;.547;—
Salt Lake (Angels);57;50;.533;1½
Las Vegas (Mets);51;55;.481;7
Albuquerque (Rockies);50;57;.467;8½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tacoma 7, New Orleans 5
Colorado Springs 7, Albuquerque 2
Sacramento 7, Iowa 4
El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 2
Reno 8, Round Rock 0
Nashville 9, Salt Lake 5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa at Sacramento, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Reno at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Colorado Springs, 7:40 p.m.
Nashville at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m.
Memphis at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Omaha at Fresno, 9:05 p.m.
Midwest League
Eastern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowling Green (Rays);21;15;.583;—
Dayton (Reds);18;18;.500;3
Lake County (Indians);17;18;.486;3½
South Bend (Cubs);17;19;.472;4
Lansing (Blue Jays);17;19;.472;4
West Michigan (Tigers);16;19;.457;4½
Fort Wayne (Padres);16;19;.457;4½
Great Lakes (Dodgers);12;24;.333;9
Western Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Cedar Rapids (Twins);25;11;.694;—
Peoria (Cardinals);22;12;.647;2
Beloit (Athletics);21;13;.618;3
Quad Cities (Astros);19;16;.543;5½
Kane County (Diamondbacks);17;18;.486;7½
Clinton (Mariners);17;18;.486;7½
Wisconsin (Brewers);16;19;.457;8½
Burlington (Angels);10;23;.303;13½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 8, Lansing 2
West Michigan 3, South Bend 0
Wisconsin 5, Kane County 0
Burlington 5, Beloit 3
Peoria 12, Clinton 3
Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 0
Quad Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0
Lake County 1, Great Lakes 0
GAMES TODAY
Great Lakes at Lake County, 6 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 6 p.m.
South Bend at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Beloit at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
Kane County at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Great Lakes at Lake County, 10 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Lansing at Dayton, 6 p.m.
South Bend at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Beloit at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.
Kane County at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;16;6;.727;--
Willmar;15;7;.681;1.0
Mankato;15;7;.681;1.0
La Crosse;15;8;.652;1.5
St. Cloud;12;10;.545;4.0
Rochester;11;11;.500;5.0
Eau Claire;9;12;.428;6.5
Bismarck;7;14;.333;7.5
Thunder Bay;6;16;.272;10.0
Waterloo;4;19;.174;12.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;15;8;.652;--
Fond du Lac;12;10;.545;2.5
Wisconsin;12;10;.545;2.5
Wis. Rapids;12;10;.524;2.5
Madison;12;10;.524;2.5
Kalamazoo;12;11;.521;3.0
Battle Creek;11;12;.478;3.5
Lakeshore;10;12;.454;4.0
Green Bay;10;12;.454;4.0
Rockford;6;17;.261;9.0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 6, Waterloo 4
Battle Creek 7, Green Bay 6
Rochester 11, Willmar 3
Eau Claire 0, Bismarck 0
St. Cloud 13, Thunder Bay 11
Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin 4
Madison 6, Kalamazoo 3
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Rockford 5
Kenosha 7, Fond du Lac 2
Mankato 3, La Crosse 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Madison at Fond du Lac
Rochester at Duluth
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Wisconsin at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Mankato
Kenosha at Green Bay
La Crosse at St. Cloud
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Willmar at Mankato
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Kenosha at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Madison
