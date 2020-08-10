Amateur
Northwoods League
Monday’s results
Willmar 5, Waterloo 1
Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 5, Kalamazoo Growlers 4
St. Cloud 9, Mankato 3
Bismarck Bull Moose 10, Mandan 2
