Baseball: World Series glance

World Series
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
GAME FRIDAY
Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 7:08 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
Wednesday's box score
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 4 5 4
Meadows dh 3 1 1 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0
Díaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 1
Renfroe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0
Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 Smith c 4 1 1 1
Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 2 1 0 Pollock dh 2 0 0 0
Brosseau ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Ríos ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Margot rf 3 1 2 0 Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 3 Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Barnes ph 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Taylor lf-2b 4 1 1 2
Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 100 221 000 — 6
Los Angeles 000 021 010 — 4
E—Muncy (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Wendle (2), Adames (1), Turner (2). HR—Lowe 2 (2), Taylor (1), Smith (1), Seager (1). SB—Margot (1), Adames (0). SF—Wendle (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 9
Anderson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Fairbanks H,1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Loup H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Gonsolin L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Floro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
González 1 0 1 1 1 0
May 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1
Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2
Wood 2 2 0 0 1 2
McGee 1 1 0 0 1 1
Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, González pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson.
T—3:40. A—11,472 (40,300).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!