Baseball: World Series glance
agate

Baseball: World Series glance

Clip art baseball

World Series

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

GAME FRIDAY

Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 7:08 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

Wednesday's box score

Tampa Bay Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 32 4 5 4

Meadows dh 3 1 1 0 Betts rf 3 0 0 0

Díaz ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 1

Renfroe pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0

Lowe 2b 5 2 2 3 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0

Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 Smith c 4 1 1 1

Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0

Choi 1b 3 2 1 0 Pollock dh 2 0 0 0

Brosseau ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Ríos ph-dh 2 0 0 0

Margot rf 3 1 2 0 Hernández 2b 1 1 0 0

Wendle 3b 3 0 1 3 Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Barnes ph 1 0 0 0

Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Taylor lf-2b 4 1 1 2

Zunino c 4 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 100 221 000 — 6

Los Angeles 000 021 010 — 4

E—Muncy (1). LOB—Tampa Bay 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Wendle (2), Adames (1), Turner (2). HR—Lowe 2 (2), Taylor (1), Smith (1), Seager (1). SB—Margot (1), Adames (0). SF—Wendle (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Snell 4 2-3 2 2 2 4 9

Anderson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2

Fairbanks H,1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Loup H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Castillo S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles

Gonsolin L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1

Floro 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

González 1 0 1 1 1 0

May 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1

Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 2

Wood 2 2 0 0 1 2

McGee 1 1 0 0 1 1

Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, González pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Laz Diaz; Left, Mark Carlson.

T—3:40. A—11,472 (40,300).

