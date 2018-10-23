Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB

World Series

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Boston 8, Los Angeles 4, Boston leads series 1-0

GAME TODAY

Los Angeles (Ryu 7-3) at Boston (Price 16-7), 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME FRIDAY

Boston (TBD) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME SATURDAY

Boston at Los Angeles, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME SUNDAY

Boston at Los Angeles, 7:15 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, OCT. 30

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m., (KFXA), if necessary

GAME WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary

