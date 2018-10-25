Try 1 month for 99¢
GAME TODAY

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5), 7:09 p.m. (KFXA), Boston leads series 2-0

GAME SATURDAY

Boston (Eovaldi 6-7) at Los Angeles (TBA), 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME SUNDAY

Boston at Los Angeles, 7:15 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary

GAME TUESDAY

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m., (KFXA), if necessary

GAME WEDNESDAY

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary

