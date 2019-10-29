World Series
(Best-of-seven)
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Washington 7, Houston 2, series tied 3-3
GAME TODAY
Washington (Scherzer 11-7) at Houston (Greinke 18-5), 7:08 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary
Free agents
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NEW YORK (AP) — The 187 potential free agents (c-club option; p-player option; m-mutual option; v-vesting option):
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (8) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; p-Rusney Castillo, of; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; p-JD Martinez, of-dh; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of; Rick Porcello, rhp.
CHICAGO (6) — José Abreu, 1b; c-Welington Castillo, c; Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Iván Nova, rhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp.
CLEVELAND (7) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Ryan Flaherty, inf; c-Jason Kipnis, 2b; c-Corey Kluber, rhp; c-Dan Otero, rhp; v-Oliver Pérez, lhp; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.
HOUSTON (8) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Gerrit Cole, rhp; Will Harris, rhp; Martín Maldonado, c; Collin McHugh, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp; Joe Smith, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; c-Kole Calhoun, of.
MINNESOTA (7) — Jason Castro, c; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; c-Martín Pérez, lhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b.
NEW YORK (9) — Dellin Betances, rhp; p-Aroldis Chapman, lhp; c-Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Didi Gregorius, ss; Cameron Maybin, of; Austin Romine, c; CC Sabathia, lhp.
OAKLAND (5) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Homer Bailey, rhp; m-Jake Diekman, lhp; c-Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Tanner Roark, rhp.
SEATTLE (4) — Félix Hernández, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (3) — Avisaíl García, of; Travis d'Arnaud, c; Eric Sogard, 2b.
TEXAS (6) — p-Elvis Andrus, ss; Logan Forsythe, inf; c-Nate Jones, rhp; c-Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.
TORONTO (2) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Justin Smoak, 1b.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (5) — Alex Avila, c; Jarrod Dyson, of; c-Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.
ATLANTA (15) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Josh Donaldson, 3b; c-Tyler Flowers, c; m-Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarría, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; c-Nick Markakis, of; Chris Martin, rhp; Brian McCann, c; Darren O'Day, rhp; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; c-Julio Teheran, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp;
CHICAGO (17) — c-Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; p-Yu Darvish, rhp; c-Kendall Graveman, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; p-Jason Heyward, of; c-Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; c-David Phelps, rhp; c-José Quintana, lhp; c-Anthony Rizzo, 1b; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
CINCINNATI (3) — c-Freddy Galvis, ss-2b; José Iglesias, ss; Alex Wood, lhp.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (6) — David Freese, 3b; c-Jedd Gyorko, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; p-Kenley Jansen, rhp; Russell Martin, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.
MIAMI (4) — c-Starlin Castro, inf; Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (8) — Matt Albers, rhp; Gio González, lhp; m-Yasmani Grandal, c; Jay Jackson, rhp; Jordan Lyles, rhp; m-Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp; c-Eric Thames, 1b.
NEW YORK (7) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Brad Brach, rhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; c-Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c; Zack Wheeler, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (12) — p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Corey Dickerson, of; c-Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; c-Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; c-Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (5) — c-Chris Archer, rhp; Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp; c-Starling Marté, of.
ST. LOUIS (5) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Michael Wacha, rhp; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c.
SAN DIEGO (3) — c-Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; c-Adam Warren, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (6) — c-Fernando Abad, lhp; Madison Bumgarner, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b; Will Smith, lhp; Stephen Vogt, c; p-Tony Watson, lhp.
WASHINGTON (15) — m-Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b; c-Sean Doolittle, lhp; Brian Dozier, 2b; c-Adam Eaton, of; c-Yan Gomes, c; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Howie Kendrick, 2b; Gerardo Parra, of-1b; Anthony Rendon, 3b; Fernando Rodney, rhp; p-Stephen Strasburg, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; c-Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
