Baseball: Weekend prep results, Northwoods League
agate

Baseball: Weekend prep results, Northwoods League

Clip art baseball

Prep

Saturday

AREA

Edgewood-Colesburg 3, East Buchanan 2

Hudson 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 2

Union 5, Oelwein 0

South Winneshiek 10, Maquoketa Valley 0

Friday

METRO

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ccd

West 9, East 5

Denver 7, Columbus 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-8

Cedar Rapids Washington 14-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-6

Dubuque Wahlert 13, Dubuque Senior 5

Iowa City High 10-4, Iowa City West 2-5

Iowa City Liberty 11-1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

South Winneshiek 17, Mason City Newman 10

Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Clear Lake 0

Northwoods League

Saturday

Friday

Iowa-Minnesota Pod

Mankato 3, Waterloo 2

Willmar 7, St. Cloud 2

