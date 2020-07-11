Baseball: Weekend prep results, Northwoods League

Prep
Saturday
AREA
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, East Buchanan 2
Hudson 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 2
Union 5, Oelwein 0
South Winneshiek 10, Maquoketa Valley 0
Friday
METRO
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ccd
West 9, East 5
Denver 7, Columbus 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 9-4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-8
Cedar Rapids Washington 14-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-6
Dubuque Wahlert 13, Dubuque Senior 5
Iowa City High 10-4, Iowa City West 2-5
Iowa City Liberty 11-1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
South Winneshiek 17, Mason City Newman 10
Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Clear Lake 0
Northwoods League
Saturday
Friday
Iowa-Minnesota Pod
Mankato 3, Waterloo 2
Willmar 7, St. Cloud 2
