Baseball: Wednesday's prep scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Prep

Wednesday’s results

METRO

Decorah 12, West 2

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Cedar Falls 7

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 3, Davenport Central 0

Dubuque Senior 4, Central DeWitt 0

Marion 18, Iowa City Liberty 5

Western Dubuque 4, Davenport North 2

Mason City 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2

District semifinals

Osage 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Carroll Kuemper 6, West Monona 2

Des Moines Christian 6, Prairie City-Monroe 5

Spirit Lake 9, Okoboji 3

West Sioux 6, West Loyn 4

New Hampton 4, North Fayette-Valley 2

Sioux Central 3, Southeast Valley 1

West Marshall 6, Union 1

Forest City 5, Clear Lake 1

Clarinda 10, Red Oak 0

Van Meter 7, Greene County 0

OABCIG 3, Cherokee 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central 11, Emmetsburg 1

Hinton 3, Central Lyon 1

Pocahontas 16, South Central Calhoun 8

Class 1A

Alta-Aurelia 10, North Union 0

Nashua-Plainfield 4, Saint Ansgar 3

Don Bosco 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10

Janesville 2, Ed-Co 1

Lamonia 13, Mount Ayre 7

Ogden 6, Earlham 0

West Harrison 9, St. Albert 8

Tri-Center 7. Exira-EHK 3

Woodbury Central 8, Newell-Fonda 2

West Hancock 6, St. Edmond 2

Algona Garrigan 6, MMCRU 3

CAM 7, Lenox 4

Coon Rapids-Bayard 2, Stanton 0

Kee 10, Dunkerton 0

South Winneshiek 2, Rockford 0

Mason City Newman 11, Lake Mills 1

Kingsley-Person 11, IKM-Manning 1

Remsen St-Mary’s 15, Lawton-Bronson 0

LeMars Gehlen 12, Akron-Westfield 5

