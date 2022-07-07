Baseball: Wednesday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Wednesday’s results
METRO
Decorah 12, West 2
Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Cedar Falls 7
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 3, Davenport Central 0
Dubuque Senior 4, Central DeWitt 0
Marion 18, Iowa City Liberty 5
Western Dubuque 4, Davenport North 2
Mason City 10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
District semifinals
Osage 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Carroll Kuemper 6, West Monona 2
Des Moines Christian 6, Prairie City-Monroe 5
Spirit Lake 9, Okoboji 3
West Sioux 6, West Loyn 4
New Hampton 4, North Fayette-Valley 2
Sioux Central 3, Southeast Valley 1
West Marshall 6, Union 1
Forest City 5, Clear Lake 1
Clarinda 10, Red Oak 0
Van Meter 7, Greene County 0
OABCIG 3, Cherokee 2
Estherville-Lincoln Central 11, Emmetsburg 1
Hinton 3, Central Lyon 1
Pocahontas 16, South Central Calhoun 8
Class 1A
Alta-Aurelia 10, North Union 0
Nashua-Plainfield 4, Saint Ansgar 3
Don Bosco 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10
Janesville 2, Ed-Co 1
Lamonia 13, Mount Ayre 7
Ogden 6, Earlham 0
West Harrison 9, St. Albert 8
Tri-Center 7. Exira-EHK 3
Woodbury Central 8, Newell-Fonda 2
West Hancock 6, St. Edmond 2
Algona Garrigan 6, MMCRU 3
CAM 7, Lenox 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2, Stanton 0
Kee 10, Dunkerton 0
South Winneshiek 2, Rockford 0
Mason City Newman 11, Lake Mills 1
Kingsley-Person 11, IKM-Manning 1
Remsen St-Mary’s 15, Lawton-Bronson 0
LeMars Gehlen 12, Akron-Westfield 5