Baseball: Wednesday's prep, Northwoods League results
agate

Baseball: Wednesday's prep, Northwoods League results

Clip art baseball

Northwoods League

Iowa-Minnesota Pod

Waterloo 9, Mankato 3

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2

Prep

METRO

Columbus 16, Decorah 5

AREA

Don Bosco 9, Jesup 4

Hudson 12, Janesville 11

North Tama 7, Baxter 6

Wapsie Valley 2, Alburnett 1

Saint Ansgar 14, Northwood-Kensett 4

