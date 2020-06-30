You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Baseball: Tuesday's results
0 comments
agate

Baseball: Tuesday's results

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Columbus 3, Union 2

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 11-16, Crestwood 9-6

MFL-Mar-Mac 4, North Fayette Valley 0

South Winneshiek 13, Turkey Valley 1

Wapsie Valley 13, Sumner-Fredericksburg 4

Charles City 3, Central Springs 2

Dike-New Hartford 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News