Baseball: Tuesday's prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
East 3-1, Iowa City Liberty 2-16
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-0, Cedar Falls 2-2
Iowa City High 10, West 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 5, Dubuque Senior 3
Cedar Rapids Washington 8-0, Dubuque Hempstead 7-7
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Dubuque Wahlert 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-11
Iowa City West 9, Western Dubuque 7
AREA
Independence 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
Districts
Class 1A
North Tama 7, Hudson 3
People are also reading…
Alburnett 11, Belle Plaine 7
Lisbon 17, Calamus-Wheatland 0
Lynnville-Sully 9, North Mahaska 2
Easton Valley 11, Midland 1
Highland 2, Hillcrest Academy 0
Burlington-Notre Dame 11, Keota 1
Moravia 3, Southeast Warren 2
New London 6, Pekin 2
North Linn 5, HLV 0
Ankeny Christian 4, Madrid 2
Sigourney 2, Wayne 0
Woodbine 3, Fremont-Mills 1
Class 2A
Dike-New Hartford 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 3
Camanche 2, Durant 0
Monticello 12, MFL Mar-Mac 1
Interstate 35, 7, Nodaway Valley 2
West Liberty 4, Anamosa 3
Jesup 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1
Treynor 9, Underwood 6
Mid-Prairie 4, Cardinal 0
Centerville 5, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2
Woodward-Granger 12, ACGC 3
Williamsburg 6, Columbus Catholic 5
Cascade 9, Tipton 1
Dyersville Beckman 5, Waukon 0
Iowa City Regina 7, West Branch 6
Van Buren 8, Mediapolis 7
Davis County 1, Pella Christian 0