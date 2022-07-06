 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Baseball: Tuesday's prep scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

East 3-1, Iowa City Liberty 2-16

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-0, Cedar Falls 2-2

Iowa City High 10, West 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 5, Dubuque Senior 3

Cedar Rapids Washington 8-0, Dubuque Hempstead 7-7

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Dubuque Wahlert 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-11

Iowa City West 9, Western Dubuque 7

AREA

Independence 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 4

Districts

Class 1A

North Tama 7, Hudson 3

People are also reading…

Alburnett 11, Belle Plaine 7

Lisbon 17, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Lynnville-Sully 9, North Mahaska 2

Easton Valley 11, Midland 1

Highland 2, Hillcrest Academy 0

Burlington-Notre Dame 11, Keota 1

Moravia 3, Southeast Warren 2

New London 6, Pekin 2

North Linn 5, HLV 0

Ankeny Christian 4, Madrid 2

Sigourney 2, Wayne 0

Woodbine 3, Fremont-Mills 1

Class 2A

Dike-New Hartford 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 3

Camanche 2, Durant 0

Monticello 12, MFL Mar-Mac 1

Interstate 35, 7, Nodaway Valley 2

West Liberty 4, Anamosa 3

Jesup 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1

Treynor 9, Underwood 6

Mid-Prairie 4, Cardinal 0

Centerville 5, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 2

Woodward-Granger 12, ACGC 3

Williamsburg 6, Columbus Catholic 5

Cascade 9, Tipton 1

Dyersville Beckman 5, Waukon 0

Iowa City Regina 7, West Branch 6

Van Buren 8, Mediapolis 7

Davis County 1, Pella Christian 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News