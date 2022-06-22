 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball: Tuesday's prep scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Prep

Tuesday's results

METRO

Cedar Falls 13, East 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 6, Solon 5

Cedar Rapids Washington 7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2

AREA

New London 12, Don Bosco 2

Central Springs 5, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Clayton Ridge 4, Turkey Valley 3

Charles City 14-11, Crestwood 2-5

Waverly-Shell Rock 2-10, Decorah 0-8

New Hampton 4-5, Waukon 3-2

North Tama 12, Riceville 3

Lynnville-Sully 12, Hudson 9

Jesup 12, East Marshall 2

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Union 7

Grundy Center 10, BCLUW 1

Dubuque Wahlert 12, Dubuque Senior 2

MFL Mar-Mac 19, Oelwein 7

Wapsie Valley 8, South Hardin 4

South Winneshiek 12, North Fayette Valley 5

Mason City Newman 4, Saint Ansgar 3

North Butler 10, Rockford 9

Osage 23, Northwood-Kensett 4

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15, West Fork 0

