Baseball: Tuesday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Tuesday's results
METRO
Cedar Falls 13, East 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 6, Solon 5
Cedar Rapids Washington 7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
AREA
New London 12, Don Bosco 2
Central Springs 5, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Clayton Ridge 4, Turkey Valley 3
Charles City 14-11, Crestwood 2-5
Waverly-Shell Rock 2-10, Decorah 0-8
New Hampton 4-5, Waukon 3-2
North Tama 12, Riceville 3
Lynnville-Sully 12, Hudson 9
Jesup 12, East Marshall 2
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Union 7
Grundy Center 10, BCLUW 1
Dubuque Wahlert 12, Dubuque Senior 2
MFL Mar-Mac 19, Oelwein 7
Wapsie Valley 8, South Hardin 4
South Winneshiek 12, North Fayette Valley 5
Mason City Newman 4, Saint Ansgar 3
North Butler 10, Rockford 9
Osage 23, Northwood-Kensett 4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15, West Fork 0