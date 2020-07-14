You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: Tuesday's prep results
Baseball: Tuesday's prep results

Prep

Metro

Jesup 10, Columbus 2

Iowa City West 11-10, Waterloo West 10-0

Mississippi Valley

Western Dubuque 10, Dubuque Wahlert 8

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Pleasant Valley 2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Linn-Mar 0

Others

Decorah 3, Clear Lake 1

Area Districts

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

District 5

Saint Ansgar 3, Janesville 2

Nashua-Plainfield 15, Rockford 14

District 6

MFL MarMac 8, Kee High 2

South Winneshiek 4, Edgewood-Colesburg 1

District 7

North Cedar 5, Alburnett 3

Easton Valley 2, Calamus-Wheatland 1

District 9

Don Bosco 6, Iowa Valley 4

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, Belle Plaine 5

District 10

H-L-V 3, Keota 2

Montezuma 15, B-G-M 5 (6 innings)

Class 2A

Area Semifinals

District 3

Pocahontas Area 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 (5 innings)

Forest City 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2

District 4

Dike-New Hartford 2, East Marshall 1

Denver 12, Hudson 2

District 5

North Linn 11, Union Community 0 (5 innings)

Jesup 10, Columbus 2

District 6

New Hampton vs. Osage, ppd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, Crestwood 2 (5 innings)

