Baseball: Tuesday's prep results

Prep
Metro
Iowa City West 11-10, Waterloo West 10-0
Mississippi Valley
Western Dubuque 10, Dubuque Wahlert 8
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Pleasant Valley 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Linn-Mar 0
Others
Decorah 3, Clear Lake 1
Area Districts
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
District 5
Saint Ansgar 3, Janesville 2
Nashua-Plainfield 15, Rockford 14
District 6
MFL MarMac 8, Kee High 2
South Winneshiek 4, Edgewood-Colesburg 1
District 7
North Cedar 5, Alburnett 3
Easton Valley 2, Calamus-Wheatland 1
District 9
Don Bosco 6, Iowa Valley 4
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, Belle Plaine 5
District 10
H-L-V 3, Keota 2
Montezuma 15, B-G-M 5 (6 innings)
Class 2A
Area Semifinals
District 3
Pocahontas Area 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 (5 innings)
Forest City 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
District 4
Dike-New Hartford 2, East Marshall 1
Denver 12, Hudson 2
District 5
North Linn 11, Union Community 0 (5 innings)
Jesup 10, Columbus 2
District 6
New Hampton vs. Osage, ppd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, Crestwood 2 (5 innings)
