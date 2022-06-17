Baseball: Thursday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Thursday’s scores
METRO
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 13-6, West 3-2
Denver 10, Columbus 8
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 9, North Scott 2
AREA
Grundy Center 10-22, BCLUW 0-4
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Oelwein 3
North Fayette Valley 17-19, Turkey Valley 2-2
Edgewood-Colesburg 7-10, East Buchanan 0-4
Janesville 5, Nashua-Plainfield 1
Don Bosco 12, Sigourney 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Hudson 3
East Marshall 11, South Hardin 1
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, AGWSR 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Forest City 7
Wapsie Valley 12, Union 6
Central Springs 4, New Hampton 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Nevada 7
Osage 11, Waukon 1
Friday’s results
METRO
Dubuque Wahlert 12-10, East 2-0
Cedar Falls 8-14, Iowa City West 3-3
Columbus 11, Oelwein 4
Western Dubuque 12-4, West 1-1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 11-6, Dubuque Senior 8-3
Dubuque Hempstead 6-6, Iowa City Liberty 5-5
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-13, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-0, Linn-Mar 3-1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-8, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-12
AREA
Dunkerton 6, Riceville 5
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3
Dike-New Hartford 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg 4
Don Bosco 15, Clarksville 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 6-5, Waukon 0-6
Decorah 3, Crestwood 1
Dyersville Beckman 4, South Winneshiek 1
New Hampton 12-5, Charles City 2-13
Mason City Newman 10, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Union 10, Denver 9
Jesup 7, Hudson 0
North Bulter 9, Central Springs 3
Osage 6, Saint Ansgar 0