 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Thursday's prep scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0

Prep

Thursday’s scores

METRO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 13-6, West 3-2

Denver 10, Columbus 8

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 9, North Scott 2

AREA

Grundy Center 10-22, BCLUW 0-4

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Oelwein 3

North Fayette Valley 17-19, Turkey Valley 2-2

Edgewood-Colesburg 7-10, East Buchanan 0-4

Janesville 5, Nashua-Plainfield 1

Don Bosco 12, Sigourney 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Hudson 3

East Marshall 11, South Hardin 1

People are also reading…

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10, AGWSR 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 21, Forest City 7

Wapsie Valley 12, Union 6

Central Springs 4, New Hampton 3

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Nevada 7

Osage 11, Waukon 1

Friday’s results

METRO

Dubuque Wahlert 12-10, East 2-0

Cedar Falls 8-14, Iowa City West 3-3

Columbus 11, Oelwein 4

Western Dubuque 12-4, West 1-1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 11-6, Dubuque Senior 8-3

Dubuque Hempstead 6-6, Iowa City Liberty 5-5

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-13, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-0, Linn-Mar 3-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-8, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-12

AREA

Dunkerton 6, Riceville 5

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3

Dike-New Hartford 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg 4

Don Bosco 15, Clarksville 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 6-5, Waukon 0-6

Decorah 3, Crestwood 1

Dyersville Beckman 4, South Winneshiek 1

New Hampton 12-5, Charles City 2-13

Mason City Newman 10, Nashua-Plainfield 2

Union 10, Denver 9

Jesup 7, Hudson 0

North Bulter 9, Central Springs 3

Osage 6, Saint Ansgar 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News