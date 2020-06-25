You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: Thursday's prep results
Baseball: Thursday's prep results

North Tama 4, Baxter 3

West Delaware 3, Center Point-Urbana 1

Don Bosco 13, Janesville 3

North Linn 6-12, Springville 4-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-3

Wapsie Valley 9, Saint Ansgar 5

