Baseball: Thursday's MLB, Northwoods League results
agate

Baseball: Thursday's MLB, Northwoods League results

Clip art baseball

Northwoods League

Minnesota-Iowa Pod

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8 Mankato 4

Rochester 10, St. Cloud 8

MLB 

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Oakland 6, Texas 4

Los Angeles 6, Mariners 1

Philadelphia 5, Yankees 4

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Miami 8, Baltimore 3

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

