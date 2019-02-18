Try 1 month for 99¢
College

Sunday

BIG TEN

Iowa 10, Marshall 0

NORTHERN SUN

Lindenwood (Mo.) 5-3, Augustana 1-12

Winona St. 11, Pittsburg St. 2

Linescore

IOWA 10, MARSHALL 0

Iowa;130;020;220 -- 10;11;1

Marshall;000;000;000 -- 0;1;2

Judkins, Baumann (7), Davitt (8), Foster (9) and Martin, McCleary. McNeel, Sexton (5), Knight (6), Meyer (7), Capuano (8), Hoffman (8), Boone (9) and Pastrana. WP -- Judkins (1-0). LP -- McNeel (0-1). 2B -- Whelan 3 (Iowa), Berst (Iowa), Wetrich (Iowa). 3B -- Boe (Iowa). HR -- Wetrich (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 2-1, Marshall 1-3.

Notes: Judkins pitched six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts.

