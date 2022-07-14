Baseball: State Pairings

Prep
State pairings
Games Monday
At Carroll (Merchants Park)
Class 1A
11 a.m. – North Linn vs. Kingsley-Pierson
1:30 p.m. – Remsen St. Mary’s vs. South Winneshiek
4:30 p.m. – New London vs CAM (Anita)
7 p.m. – Mason City Newman vs. Lisbon
Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20 (4:30 and 7 p.m.). Championship: Friday (Noon).
At Iowa City (Duane Banks Field)
Class 3A
11:30 a.m. – Davenport Assumption vs. Pella
2 p.m. – West Delaware vs. Independence
People are also reading…
5 p.m. – Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7:30 p.m. – Western Dubuque vs. Winterset
Semifinals, July 20 ( 5 & 7:30 p.m.). Championship: Friday (5 p.m.)
Games Tuesday
At Carroll (Merchants Park)
Class 2A
11 a.m. – Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Interstate 35
1:30 p.m. – Cascade vs. Mid-Prairie
4:30 p.m. – Dyersville Beckman vs. Dike-New Hartford)
7 p.m. – Van Meter vs. Carroll Kuemper
Semifinals: Wednesday (4:30 and 7 p.m.). Championship (2:30 p.m.)
At Iowa City (Duane Banks Field)
Class 4A
11:30 a.m. – Johnston vs. Iowa City Liberty
2 p.m. – Waukee vs. Waukee Northwest
5 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. West Des Moines Dowling
7:30 p.m. – Iowa City High vs. Indianola
Semifinals: Thursday (5 and 7:30 p.m.). Championship: 7:30 p.m.