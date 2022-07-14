 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Baseball: State Pairings

State pairings

Games Monday

At Carroll (Merchants Park)

Class 1A

11 a.m. – North Linn vs. Kingsley-Pierson

1:30 p.m. – Remsen St. Mary’s vs. South Winneshiek

4:30 p.m. – New London vs CAM (Anita)

7 p.m. – Mason City Newman vs. Lisbon

Semifinals: Wednesday, July 20 (4:30 and 7 p.m.). Championship: Friday (Noon).

At Iowa City (Duane Banks Field)

Class 3A

11:30 a.m. – Davenport Assumption vs. Pella

2 p.m. – West Delaware vs. Independence

5 p.m. – Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton  

7:30 p.m. – Western Dubuque vs. Winterset

Semifinals, July 20 ( 5 & 7:30 p.m.). Championship: Friday (5 p.m.)

Games Tuesday

At Carroll (Merchants Park)

Class 2A

11 a.m. – Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Interstate 35

1:30 p.m. – Cascade vs. Mid-Prairie

4:30 p.m. – Dyersville Beckman vs. Dike-New Hartford)

7 p.m. – Van Meter vs. Carroll Kuemper

Semifinals: Wednesday (4:30 and 7 p.m.). Championship (2:30 p.m.)

At Iowa City (Duane Banks Field)

Class 4A

11:30 a.m. – Johnston vs. Iowa City Liberty

2 p.m. – Waukee vs. Waukee Northwest

5 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. West Des Moines Dowling

7:30 p.m. – Iowa City High vs. Indianola

Semifinals: Thursday (5 and 7:30 p.m.). Championship: 7:30 p.m.

