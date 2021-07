Baseball: State pairings

Prep

State pairings

Class 1A

At Carroll (Merchants Park)

Games Monday

11 a.m. – No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s (26-3) vs. No. 8 Grundy Center (19-8)

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 Kee High (33-9) vs. No. 5 New London (26-1)

4:30 p.m. – No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (32-8) vs. No. 7 Lisbon (25-13)

7 p.m. – No. 3 Tri-Center (28-2) vs. No. 6 Alburnett (28-9)

Class 2A

At Carroll (Merchants Park)

Games Tuesday

11 a.m. – No. 4 Unity Christian (20-7) vs. No. 5 Clarinda (18-11)

1:30 p.m. – No. 1 Van Meter (28-7) vs. No. 8 Davis County (15-18)

4 p.m. – No. 3 Camanche (23-6) vs. No. 6 Denver (18-18)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Centerville (19-14) vs. No. 7 New Hampton (19-15)