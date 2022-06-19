 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball: Saturday's prep scoreboard

Prep

METRO

Columbus 12, Hudson 2

East 7, Union 3

AREA

Decorah 14, Ottumwa 13

Decorah 7, South Winneshiek 2

