MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;70;39;.642;—

Tampa Bay;64;48;.571;7½

Boston;59;53;.527;12½

Toronto;45;68;.398;27

Baltimore;37;73;.336;33½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;67;42;.615;—

Cleveland;65;45;.591;2½

Chicago;47;60;.439;19

Kansas City;40;71;.360;28

Detroit;32;73;.305;33

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;72;40;.643;—

Oakland;62;48;.564;9

Texas;55;54;.505;15½

Los Angeles;56;56;.500;16

Seattle;47;66;.416;25½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Seattle 0

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 2nd game, late

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, late

Kansas City at Minnesota, late

Detroit at Texas, late

St. Louis at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-1) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-4), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Wisler 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 14-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Texas (Payano 1-0), 2:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-6), 6:05 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;65;46;.586;—

Washington;58;51;.532;6

Philadelphia;58;52;.527;6½

New York;54;56;.491;10½

Miami;42;66;.389;21½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;58;50;.537;—

Chicago;59;51;.536;—

Milwaukee;57;55;.509;3

Cincinnati;51;57;.472;7

Pittsburgh;48;62;.436;11

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;72;40;.643;—

San Francisco;55;55;.500;16

Arizona;54;56;.491;17

San Diego;51;58;.468;19½

Colorado;51;59;.464;20

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati at Atlanta, late

San Francisco at Colorado, late

Washington at Arizona, late

St. Louis at Oakland, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

TODAY'S GAMES

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 6-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-7), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-9), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-5), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 2-9), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Arizona (Clarke 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Pacific Coast

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Tacoma, late

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 4, Lake County 3

Great Lakes at South Bend, late

West Michigan at Fort Wayne, late

Beloit at Clinton, late

Quad Cities at Kane County, late

Lansing 3, Bowling Green 1

Burlington at Cedar Rapids, late

Peoria at Wisconsin, late

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;24;4;.857;--

Kalamazoo;16;14;.533;9.0

Kenosha;15;15;.500;10.0

Rockford;11;18;.379;13.5

Kokomo;10;20;.333;15.0

Battle Creek;9;21;.300;16.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;19;10;.655;--

Fond du Lac;15;13;.536;3.5

Lakeshore;15;13;.536;3.5

Green Bay;14;14;.500;4.5

Madison;13;15;.464;5.5

Wisconsin;12;16;.429;6.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;13;11;.541;--

Eau Claire;15;13;.536;--

La Crosse;15;13;.536;--

Waterloo;11;15;.423;3.0

Thunder Bay;8;20;.286;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;21;8;.724;--

Mankato;16;13;.552;5.0

Rochester;16;14;.533;5.5

Willmar;14;14;.500;6.5

Bismarck;9;19;.321;11.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 1, Waterloo 0

St. Cloud 5, Rochester 3

Thunder Bay 3, Duluth 2

Kenosha 15, Battle Creek 5

Eau Claire at Willmar, late

Wisconsin at Lakeshore, ppd.

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac, late

Madison at Rockford, late

Traverse City at Green Bay, late

La Crosse at Bismarck, late

Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids, late

GAMES TODAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Madison at Rockford

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Bismarck

Rochester at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids

Eau Claire at Willmar

