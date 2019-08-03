MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;70;39;.642;—
Tampa Bay;64;48;.571;7½
Boston;59;53;.527;12½
Toronto;45;68;.398;27
Baltimore;37;73;.336;33½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;67;42;.615;—
Cleveland;65;45;.591;2½
Chicago;47;60;.439;19
Kansas City;40;71;.360;28
Detroit;32;73;.305;33
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;72;40;.643;—
Oakland;62;48;.564;9
Texas;55;54;.505;15½
Los Angeles;56;56;.500;16
Seattle;47;66;.416;25½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6
Baltimore 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Seattle 0
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 2nd game, late
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, late
Kansas City at Minnesota, late
Detroit at Texas, late
St. Louis at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-1) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-4), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Wisler 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 14-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Texas (Payano 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;65;46;.586;—
Washington;58;51;.532;6
Philadelphia;58;52;.527;6½
New York;54;56;.491;10½
Miami;42;66;.389;21½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;58;50;.537;—
Chicago;59;51;.536;—
Milwaukee;57;55;.509;3
Cincinnati;51;57;.472;7
Pittsburgh;48;62;.436;11
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;72;40;.643;—
San Francisco;55;55;.500;16
Arizona;54;56;.491;17
San Diego;51;58;.468;19½
Colorado;51;59;.464;20
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati at Atlanta, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Washington at Arizona, late
St. Louis at Oakland, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
TODAY'S GAMES
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 6-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-7), 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-9), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-5), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 2-9), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-8), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Arizona (Clarke 4-3), 3:10 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Pacific Coast
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Tacoma, late
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 4, Lake County 3
Great Lakes at South Bend, late
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, late
Beloit at Clinton, late
Quad Cities at Kane County, late
Lansing 3, Bowling Green 1
Burlington at Cedar Rapids, late
Peoria at Wisconsin, late
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;24;4;.857;--
Kalamazoo;16;14;.533;9.0
Kenosha;15;15;.500;10.0
Rockford;11;18;.379;13.5
Kokomo;10;20;.333;15.0
Battle Creek;9;21;.300;16.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;19;10;.655;--
Fond du Lac;15;13;.536;3.5
Lakeshore;15;13;.536;3.5
Green Bay;14;14;.500;4.5
Madison;13;15;.464;5.5
Wisconsin;12;16;.429;6.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;13;11;.541;--
Eau Claire;15;13;.536;--
La Crosse;15;13;.536;--
Waterloo;11;15;.423;3.0
Thunder Bay;8;20;.286;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;21;8;.724;--
Mankato;16;13;.552;5.0
Rochester;16;14;.533;5.5
Willmar;14;14;.500;6.5
Bismarck;9;19;.321;11.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 1, Waterloo 0
St. Cloud 5, Rochester 3
Thunder Bay 3, Duluth 2
Kenosha 15, Battle Creek 5
Eau Claire at Willmar, late
Wisconsin at Lakeshore, ppd.
Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac, late
Madison at Rockford, late
Traverse City at Green Bay, late
La Crosse at Bismarck, late
Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids, late
GAMES TODAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Madison at Rockford
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Bismarck
Rochester at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids
Eau Claire at Willmar
