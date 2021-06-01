 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: Prep softball
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep softball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 9, West 8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-10, East 1-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 5-9, Dubuque Senior 4-2

Iowa City Liberty 10-7, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-6

Iowa City High 2-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1

Dubuque Wahlert 5, Dubuque Hempstead 3

AREA

Jesup 9-9, Hudson 3-0

Turkey Valley 11-4, Clayton Ridge 5-3

Benton 4, Solon 2

Don Bosco 4, Sigourney 3

South Winneshiek 15, North Fayette Valley 0

Garner Hayfield-Ventura 9, Nashua-Plainfield 2

Charles City 4, Crestwood 3

Decorah 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News