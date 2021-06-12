 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep scoreboard

  • 0
Clip art baseball

Prep

Friday’s results

METRO

Iowa City West 15-20, East 3-3

Cedar Falls 8-4, Iowa City Liberty 7-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-6, West 1-3

Columbus 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-2, Dubuque Senior 2-8

Linn-Mar 8-4, Dubuque Wahlert 2-14

Iowa City High 10-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0

Western Dubuque 14-1, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-7

Dubuque Hempstead 10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5

AREA

Clayton Ridge 7, Starmont 1

Janesville 7, Don Bosco 6

Jesup 3, Cascade 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 2-13, Crestwood 1-3

Decorah 20-16, Waukon 0-5

Dike-New Hartford 15, Charles City 1

Grundy Center 4, Union 1

New Hampton 8, Oelwein 1

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12, BCLUW 5

Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 3

Northwood-Kensett 13, Osage 7

Saturday’s results

METRO

Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament

Waverly-Shell Rock 6, East 1

East 5, Hampton-Dumont 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 12, Hampton-Dumont 9

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 11, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Ankeny Centennial 5

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, West Delaware 0

AREA

Kee High 6, Charles City 2

Kee High 7, Saint Ansgar 4

Saint Ansgar 13, Charles City 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News