Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Friday’s results
METRO
Iowa City West 15-20, East 3-3
Cedar Falls 8-4, Iowa City Liberty 7-7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-6, West 1-3
Columbus 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-2, Dubuque Senior 2-8
Linn-Mar 8-4, Dubuque Wahlert 2-14
Iowa City High 10-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0
Western Dubuque 14-1, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-7
Dubuque Hempstead 10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5
AREA
Clayton Ridge 7, Starmont 1
Janesville 7, Don Bosco 6
Jesup 3, Cascade 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 2-13, Crestwood 1-3
Decorah 20-16, Waukon 0-5
Dike-New Hartford 15, Charles City 1
Grundy Center 4, Union 1
New Hampton 8, Oelwein 1
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12, BCLUW 5
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 3
Northwood-Kensett 13, Osage 7
Saturday’s results
METRO
Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament
Waverly-Shell Rock 6, East 1
East 5, Hampton-Dumont 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 12, Hampton-Dumont 9
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 11, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Ankeny Centennial 5
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, West Delaware 0
AREA
Kee High 6, Charles City 2
Kee High 7, Saint Ansgar 4
Saint Ansgar 13, Charles City 1