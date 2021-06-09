Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Iowa City High 17-15, East 1-4
Iowa City Liberty 6-2, West 3-4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-4
Western Dubuque 11-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1
Dubuque Wahlert 9-4, Iowa City West 0-14
AREA
Hudson 13-2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-6
North Linn 6, North Fayette-Valley 5
Denver 4-8, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-5
Wapsie Valley 10-15, Union 5-0
Grundy Center 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
Dike-New Hartford 3-3, Jesup 2-8
Saint Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 0
Waukon 15, Turkey Valley 8
Janesville 20, Green Mountain-Garwin 1
Northwoods League
Wednesday’s results