Baseball: Prep scoreboard
BASEBALL

Prep

METRO

Iowa City High 17-15, East 1-4

Iowa City Liberty 6-2, West 3-4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 11-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-4

Western Dubuque 11-11, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1

Dubuque Wahlert 9-4, Iowa City West 0-14

AREA

Hudson 13-2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-6

North Linn 6, North Fayette-Valley 5

Denver 4-8, Aplington-Parkersburg 1-5

Wapsie Valley 10-15, Union 5-0

Grundy Center 11, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Dike-New Hartford 3-3, Jesup 2-8

Saint Ansgar 10, Northwood-Kensett 0

Waukon 15, Turkey Valley 8

Janesville 20, Green Mountain-Garwin 1

Northwoods League

Wednesday’s results

Kokomo 13, Rockford 7

Madison 7, Kenosha 1

Wisconsin 9, Green Bay 4

Mankato 9, Biscmarck 4

Eau Claire 1, Minnesota 0

Duluth 11, La Crosse7

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Fond du Lac 5

