Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Baseball
Prep
IHSBCA rankings
CLASS 4A – 1. Pleasant Valley, 2. Ankeny, 3. Johnston, 4. West Des Moines Dowling, 5. Sioux City East, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7. Dubuque Hempstead, 8. Norwalk, 9. Ottumwa, 10. Iowa City High.
CLASS 3A – 1. Marion, 2. Grinnell, 3. Gilbert, 4. Solon, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6. Dubuque Wahlert, 7. Davenport Assumption, 8. Webster City, 9. Fort Madison, 10. Boone.
CLASS 2A – 1. Roland-Story, 2. Van Meter, 3. Panorama, 4. Mid-Prairie, 5. Des Moines Christian, 6. Underwood, 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 8. Jesup, 9. Dike-New Hartford, 10. Dyersville Beckman.
CLASS 1A – 1. Mason City Newman, 2. North Linn, 3. Remsen-St. Mary’s, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 5. Kingsley-Pierson, 6. Don Bosco, 7. New London, 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 9. CAM, 10. Tri-Center.