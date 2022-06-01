 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 17, West 8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-12, East 2-1

Columbus 14-3, Aplington-Parkersburg 6-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 19-10, Dubuque Senior 3-2

Iowa City West 7-5, Cedar Rapids Washington 6-2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-2, Linn-Mar 4-13

Iowa City High 5-11, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-7, Iowa City Liberty 1-1

Dubuque Wahlert 15, Dubuque Hempstead 8

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 13-9, Charles City 5-8

South Winneshiek 8-9, North Fayette Valley 3-1

Jesup 7-10, Wapsie Valley 5-8

Turkey Valley 7-10, Clayton Ridge 0-6

AGWSR 12, BCLUW 11

Independence 4-14, Mount Vernon 0-1

Don Bosco 18, Clarksville 0

Saint Ansgar 9, North Butler 2

Waukon 14-6, Decorah 1-7

Dike-New Hartford 6-11, Hudson 2-1

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10-7, East Marshall 7-8

New Hampton 15-8, Crestwood 0-4

North Tama 7, Collins-Maxwell 3

Oelwein 9-7, Union 0-8

