 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art baseball

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 4, Davenport Assumption 1

Dubuque Hempstead 5, Davenport North 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Linn-Mar 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 15, Marion 5

Dubuque Senior 8-16, Clinton 7-12

Cedar Rapids Xavier 11, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

AREA

Wapsie Valley 10, Belle Plaine 0

Don Bosco 11, Dunkerton 0

Waukon 6, North Fayette Valley 0

Saint Ansgar 3, Crestwood 1

Grundy Center 8, Dike-New Hartford 1

South Winneshiek 14, New Hampton 5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News