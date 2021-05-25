Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 4, Davenport Assumption 1
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Davenport North 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Linn-Mar 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 15, Marion 5
Dubuque Senior 8-16, Clinton 7-12
Cedar Rapids Xavier 11, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
AREA
Wapsie Valley 10, Belle Plaine 0
Don Bosco 11, Dunkerton 0
Waukon 6, North Fayette Valley 0
Saint Ansgar 3, Crestwood 1
Grundy Center 8, Dike-New Hartford 1
South Winneshiek 14, New Hampton 5
