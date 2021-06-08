 Skip to main content
Baseball: Prep scoreboard
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Prep

METRO

West 9, East 5

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Mount Vernon 8, Cedar Rapids Washington 5

Dubuque Senior 11, Dubuque Hempstead 4

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1

AREA

Hudson 19, North Fayette-Valley 2

Dyersville Beckman 12, Wapsie Valley 2

Osage 6, Hampton-Dumont 4

Crestwood 8, Clayton Ridge 0

Oelwein 4, Waukon 3 (8)

Waverly-Shell Rock 6, New Hampton 4

Sigourney 12, North Tama 3

Jesup 10, Alburnett 9

South Hardin 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4

