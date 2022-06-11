Baseball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Thursday’s results
METRO
Columbus 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 16-7, Cedar Rapids Washington 8-0
AREA
MFL Mar-Mac 15, Turkey Valley 6
North Fayette Valley 5, Clayton Ridge 3
AGWSR 11, BCLUW 1
Don Bosco 8, Nashau-Plainfield 2
Dike-New Hartford 6, Hudson 0
Independence 16-10, Vinton-Shellsburg 6-0
Wapsie Valley 5, Jesup 4
Grundy Center 5, South Hardin 2
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, East Marshall 1
North Tama 15, Green Mountain-Garwin 3
Union 13, Oelwein 1
Janesville 7, St. Ansgar 4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 19, North Butler 8
Kee 11, South Winneshiek 0
Friday’s results
METRO
Columbus 10, Jesup 2
Cedar Falls 14-3, Cedar Rapids Washington 3-5
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-11, Dubuque Senior 3-1
Dubuque Hempstead 5-4, Iowa City West 3-3
Iowa City High 13-3, Dubuque Wahlert 4-6
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-4, Linn-Mar 0-5
Western Dubuque 6-7, Iowa City Liberty 5-2
AREA
Nashua-Plainfield 17-10, West Fork 1-2
Charles City 4, Crestwood 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 6-5, Decorah 2-9
Dike-New Hartford 10, Oelwein 4
Waukon 1-2, New Hampton 0-12
Aplington-Parkersburg 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1
Kee High 6, Don Bosco 0
Charles City 20, Crestwood 2
Denver 4, Wapsie Valley 2
Union 2, Hudson 0
Webster City 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
Rockford 2, North Butler 1
Mason City Newman 2, Saint Ansgar 0
Saturday's results
METRO
Waverly-Shell Rock 4, East 1
East 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5
Cedar Falls 18, Mid-Prairie 8