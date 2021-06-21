 Skip to main content
Baseball: Prep scoreboard
BASEBALL

Prep

IHSBCA rankings

CLASS 4A – 1. Pleasant Valley, 2. West Des Moines Dowling, 3. Johnston, 4. Ankeny, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6. Iowa City High, 7. Dubuque Hempstead, 8. Waukee, 9. Norwalk, 10. Davenport West.

CLASS 3A – 1. Marion, 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 3. Central DeWitt, 4. Gilbert, 5. Grinnell, 6. Solon, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock, 9. Davenport Assumption, 10. Webster City.

CLASS 2A – 1. Van Meter, 2. Roland-Story, 3. Dyersville Beckman, 4. Panorama, 5. Des Moines Christian, 6. Dike-New Hartford, 7. Mid-Prairie, 8. Underwood, 9. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 10. Estherville Lincoln Central.

CLASS 1A – 1. Mason City Newman, 2. North Linn, 3. Remsen-St. Mary’s, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 5. Don Bosco, 6. Kingsley-Pierson, 7. CAM, 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 9. Martensdale-St. Mary’s, 10. New London.

Monday's scoreboard

METRO

Western Dubuque 3-2, West 0-5

Dubuque Wahlert 14-10, East 0-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 4-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-2

Iowa City Liberty 12-2, Dubuque Hempstead 5-8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-12, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-2

Cedar Rapids Washington 6-1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-12

AREA

Don Bosco 16, Green Mountain-Garwin 1

Dyersville Beckman 6-7, Vinton-Shellsburg 1-1

Waverly-Shell Rock 12, Waukon 7

MFL Mar-Mac 14-12, North Fayette-Valley 4-2

New Hampton 8, Crestwood 3

South Winneshiek 10-5, Turkey Valley 3-0

Dike-New Hartford 2, East Marshall 1

AGWSR 14, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4

Colo-Nesco 15, Clarksville 0

Mount Vernon 5, West Delaware 4

