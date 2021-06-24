 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: Prep scoreboard, Northwoods League scores
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep scoreboard, Northwoods League scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 4, East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 11-1, Davenport Central 0-4

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Cedar Rapids Washington 3

Iowa City High 4, Pleasant Valley 2

AREA

New Hampton 5, Sumner-Fredericksburg 4

Crestwood 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 3

West Marshall 4, South Hardin 0

North Fayette-Valley 16, Postville 1

South Winneshiek 5, Kee High 0

Northwoods League

Thursday’s results

Waterloo 8, Duluth 5

Rockford 9-5, Kalamazoo 8-4

Traverse City 8-7, Kokomo 3-5

Kenosha 5, Battle Creek 4

Mankato 8, Minnesota 3

Madison 7, Green Bay 5

Eau Claire 3, La Crosse 2 (10)

St. Cloud 5, Bismarck 4

Rochester 6, Willmar 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News