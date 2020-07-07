Baseball: Prep scoreboard, Northwoods League results

Prep
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 3-9, New Hampton 2-0
Don Bosco 7, Dike-New Hartford 0
Wapsie Valley 14, Nashua-Plainfield 5
Wapsie Valley 12, Janesville 2
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Janesville 3
South Hardin 17, Green Mountain-Garwin 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, Clayton Ridge 1
Decorah 10-12, Charles City 5-4
Kee 9-14, North Fayette-Valley 2-4
Grundy Center 5, Clarksville 0
Rockford 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 3
Oelwein 1-10, Waukon 0-16
Nothwoods League
Tuesday’s results
Waterloo 15, St. Cloud 1
Battle Creek 6, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 3
Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Green Bay 10, La Crosse 7
Bismarck Larks 3, Mandan Flickertails 2
