Baseball: Prep scoreboard, Northwoods League results
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep scoreboard, Northwoods League results

Clip art baseball

Prep

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 3-9, New Hampton 2-0

Don Bosco 7, Dike-New Hartford 0

Wapsie Valley 14, Nashua-Plainfield 5

Wapsie Valley 12, Janesville 2

Nashua-Plainfield 13, Janesville 3

South Hardin 17, Green Mountain-Garwin 2

Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, Clayton Ridge 1

Decorah 10-12, Charles City 5-4

Kee 9-14, North Fayette-Valley 2-4

Grundy Center 5, Clarksville 0

Rockford 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 3

Oelwein 1-10, Waukon 0-16

Nothwoods League

Tuesday’s results

Waterloo 15, St. Cloud 1

Battle Creek 6, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 3

Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Green Bay 10, La Crosse 7

Bismarck Larks 3, Mandan Flickertails 2





