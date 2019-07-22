Prep
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Substate semifinals
Class 4A
Ankeny 9, Mason City 2
Davenport Central 7, Dubuque Hempstead 6
Indianola 8, Lewis Central 1
Southeast Polk 8, Marshalltown 3
West Des Moines Valley 7, Iowa City Liberty 5
Waukee 11, Sioux City West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Davenport West 2
Pleasant Valley 10, Iowa City High 9
Class 3A
Charles City 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 3
ADM 3, Dallas-Center Grimes 1
Davenport Assumption 2, Washington 1
Ballard 8, Webster City 3
Boone 7, Greene County 2
Centerville 9, Grinnell 4
Fairfield 9, Mount Pleasant 2
Harlan 5, Winterset 2
Marion 12, South Tama 6
North Polk 2, Norwalk 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, Spencer 3
Solon 3, Oskaloosa 2
Dubuque Wahlert 10, Benton Community 2
Cdedar Rapids Xavier 9, Decorah 4
District finals
Class 2A
Central Lee 5, Davis County 4
Ogden 7, Carroll Kuemper 2
Pocahontas Area 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
West Branch 7. Mid-Prairie 6
Des Moines Christian 6, Woodward-Granger 5
Class 1A
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3, Woodbine 0
Martensdale-St. Mary's 12, Lamoni 3
Saint Ansgar 13, North Butler 5
Southeast Warren 10. Audubon 0
Pekin 11, Iowa Mennonite 7
Central Decatur 7, Moravia 3
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;14;3;.824;--
Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;5.0
Kokomo;8;10;.444;6.5
Kenosha;7;11;.389;6.5
Battle Creek;7;11;.389;7.5
Rockford;6;12;.333;8.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;11;6;.648;--
Green Bay;10;7;.588;1.0
Lakeshore;9;8;.529;2.0
Madison;8;9;.471;3.0
Fond du Lac;8;9;.471;3.0
Wisconsin;7;10;.412;4.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11;6;.647;--
Duluth;10;6;.647;--
La Crosse;9;8;.529;2.0
Waterloo;7;10;.412;4.0
Thunder Bay;3;14;.176;8.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;13;5;.722;--
Mankato;10;7;.588;2.5
Rochester;10;8;.556;3.0
Willmar;7;10;.412;5.5
Bismarck;5;12;.294;7.5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 9, St. Cloud 1
La Crosse 4, Rochester 2
Lakeshore 2, Madison 0
Kalamazoo 6, Rockford 2
Fond du Lac 4, Wisconsin 2
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3
Thunder Bay 3, Eau Claire 2
Willmar 3, Mankato 2
Battle Creek 13, Kenosha 12 (11)
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 5
Duluth 13, Bismarck 8
GAMES TODAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Kokomo at Traverse City
Madison at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Duluth at Bismarck
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Traveres City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (DH)
Rockford at Kenosha
Green Bay at Madison
Kenosha at Rockford
Kokomo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Madison
Minors
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 7, Burlington 6
South Bend 6, Beloit 4
Kane County 9, Dayton 3
West Michigan 3, Wisconsin 0
Quad Cities 1, Bowling Green 0
Lake County 2, Peoria 1
Clinton 4, Lansing 2
Fort Wayne 10, Cedar Rapids 2<
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games schedule
