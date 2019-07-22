Clip art baseball

Prep

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Substate semifinals

Class 4A

Ankeny 9, Mason City 2

Davenport Central 7, Dubuque Hempstead 6

Indianola 8, Lewis Central 1

Southeast Polk 8, Marshalltown 3

West Des Moines Valley 7, Iowa City Liberty 5

Waukee 11, Sioux City West 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Davenport West 2

Pleasant Valley 10, Iowa City High 9

Class 3A

Charles City 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 3

ADM 3, Dallas-Center Grimes 1

Davenport Assumption 2, Washington 1

Ballard 8, Webster City 3

Boone 7, Greene County 2

Centerville 9, Grinnell 4

Fairfield 9, Mount Pleasant 2

Harlan 5, Winterset 2

Marion 12, South Tama 6

North Polk 2, Norwalk 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, Spencer 3

Solon 3, Oskaloosa 2

Dubuque Wahlert 10, Benton Community 2

Cdedar Rapids Xavier 9, Decorah 4

District finals

Class 2A

Central Lee 5, Davis County 4

Ogden 7, Carroll Kuemper 2

Pocahontas Area 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0

West Branch 7. Mid-Prairie 6

Des Moines Christian 6, Woodward-Granger 5

Class 1A

Coon Rapids-Bayard 3, Woodbine 0

Martensdale-St. Mary's 12, Lamoni 3

Saint Ansgar 13, North Butler 5

Southeast Warren 10. Audubon 0

Pekin 11, Iowa Mennonite 7

Central Decatur 7, Moravia 3

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;14;3;.824;--

Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;5.0

Kokomo;8;10;.444;6.5

Kenosha;7;11;.389;6.5

Battle Creek;7;11;.389;7.5

Rockford;6;12;.333;8.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;11;6;.648;--

Green Bay;10;7;.588;1.0

Lakeshore;9;8;.529;2.0

Madison;8;9;.471;3.0

Fond du Lac;8;9;.471;3.0

Wisconsin;7;10;.412;4.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11;6;.647;--

Duluth;10;6;.647;--

La Crosse;9;8;.529;2.0

Waterloo;7;10;.412;4.0

Thunder Bay;3;14;.176;8.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;13;5;.722;--

Mankato;10;7;.588;2.5

Rochester;10;8;.556;3.0

Willmar;7;10;.412;5.5

Bismarck;5;12;.294;7.5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 9, St. Cloud 1

La Crosse 4, Rochester 2

Lakeshore 2, Madison 0

Kalamazoo 6, Rockford 2

Fond du Lac 4, Wisconsin 2

Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3

Thunder Bay 3, Eau Claire 2

Willmar 3, Mankato 2

Battle Creek 13, Kenosha 12 (11)

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 5

Duluth 13, Bismarck 8

GAMES TODAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Kokomo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Rochester

Mankato at Willmar

Duluth at Bismarck

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Kokomo at Traveres City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (DH)

Rockford at Kenosha

Green Bay at Madison

Kenosha at Rockford

Kokomo at Traverse City

Green Bay at Madison

Minors

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 7, Burlington 6

South Bend 6, Beloit 4

Kane County 9, Dayton 3

West Michigan 3, Wisconsin 0

Quad Cities 1, Bowling Green 0

Lake County 2, Peoria 1

Clinton 4, Lansing 2

Fort Wayne 10, Cedar Rapids 2<

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games schedule

