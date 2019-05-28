Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar (DH), ppd to June 5

Columbus at Denver (DH), ppd to May 30

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 3, Dubuque Senior 2

AREA

Charles City 6, Crestwood 1

Hudson 5-2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-5

North Fayette Valley 11-14, Postville 0-4

Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Decorah 2

West Hancock 5, Lake Mills 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, North Iowa 1

South Winneshiek 12-12, Turkey Valley 0-1

Saint Ansgar 9, North Butler 0

Mason City Newman 10, Forest City 0

New Hampton 8, Waukon 2

Northwoods League

Great Lakes East

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;1;0;1.000;--

Rockford;0;0;.000;.5

Kenosha;0;1;.000;1.0

Battle Creek;0;1;.000;1.0

Kalamazoo;0;1;.000;1.0

Kokomo;0;1;.000;1.0

Great Lakes West

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;1;0;1.000;--

Madison;1;0;.1.000;--

Wisconsin;1;0;1.000;--

Lakeshore;1;0;1.000;--

Wisconsin Rapids;0;0;.000;.5

Green Bay;0;1;.000;1.0

Great Plains East

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;1;0;1.000;--

Duluth;1;0;1.000;--

Eau Claire;0;1;.000;1.0

Thunder Bay;0;1;.000;1.0

La Crosse;0;1;.000;1.0

Great Plains West

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Rochester;1;0;1.000;--

Willmar;1;0;1.000;--

Bismarck;1;0;1.000;--

St. Cloud;0;1;.000;1.0

Mankato;0;1;.000;1.0

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, La Crosse 3

Wisconsin 10, Kenosha 5

Lakeshore 8, Battle Creek 3

Bismarck 15, Eau Claire 2

Traverse City 2, Green Bay 1

Fond du Lac 5, Kalamazoo 4

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford, ppd

Madison 11, Kokomo 1

Rochester 7, St. Cloud 5

Duluth 8, Thunder Bay 7

Willmar 7, Mankato 0

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at La Crosse

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford (DH)

Kokomo at Madison

Wisconsin at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Bismarck

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Mankato at Willmar

GAMES THURSDAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at Bismarck

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Willmar at Mankato

Minors

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 8, Lansing 1

Lake County 10, South Bend 3

Fort Wayne 5, West Michigan 4

Cedar Rapids at Burlington, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Great Lakes 3

Kane County 9, Peoria 1

Beloit at Quad Cities, ppd.

Wisconsin 7, Clinton 1

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 5

Iowa 3, New Orleans 0

Nashville 4, Round Rock 2

Omaha 5, Oklahoma City 3

San Antonio 8, Memphis 0

Sacramento 7, Albuquerque 2

Las Vegas at Reno, late

El Paso at Fresno, late

