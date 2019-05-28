Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar (DH), ppd to June 5
Columbus at Denver (DH), ppd to May 30
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Dubuque Senior 2
AREA
Charles City 6, Crestwood 1
Hudson 5-2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-5
North Fayette Valley 11-14, Postville 0-4
Waverly-Shell Rock 5, Decorah 2
West Hancock 5, Lake Mills 2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, North Iowa 1
South Winneshiek 12-12, Turkey Valley 0-1
Saint Ansgar 9, North Butler 0
Mason City Newman 10, Forest City 0
New Hampton 8, Waukon 2
Northwoods League
Great Lakes East
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;1;0;1.000;--
Rockford;0;0;.000;.5
Kenosha;0;1;.000;1.0
Battle Creek;0;1;.000;1.0
Kalamazoo;0;1;.000;1.0
Kokomo;0;1;.000;1.0
Great Lakes West
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;1;0;1.000;--
Madison;1;0;.1.000;--
Wisconsin;1;0;1.000;--
Lakeshore;1;0;1.000;--
Wisconsin Rapids;0;0;.000;.5
Green Bay;0;1;.000;1.0
Great Plains East
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;1;0;1.000;--
Duluth;1;0;1.000;--
Eau Claire;0;1;.000;1.0
Thunder Bay;0;1;.000;1.0
La Crosse;0;1;.000;1.0
Great Plains West
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;1;0;1.000;--
Willmar;1;0;1.000;--
Bismarck;1;0;1.000;--
St. Cloud;0;1;.000;1.0
Mankato;0;1;.000;1.0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, La Crosse 3
Wisconsin 10, Kenosha 5
Lakeshore 8, Battle Creek 3
Bismarck 15, Eau Claire 2
Traverse City 2, Green Bay 1
Fond du Lac 5, Kalamazoo 4
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford, ppd
Madison 11, Kokomo 1
Rochester 7, St. Cloud 5
Duluth 8, Thunder Bay 7
Willmar 7, Mankato 0
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
St. Cloud at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford (DH)
Kokomo at Madison
Wisconsin at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Bismarck
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Mankato at Willmar
GAMES THURSDAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at Bismarck
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Willmar at Mankato
Minors
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 8, Lansing 1
Lake County 10, South Bend 3
Fort Wayne 5, West Michigan 4
Cedar Rapids at Burlington, ppd.
Bowling Green 6, Great Lakes 3
Kane County 9, Peoria 1
Beloit at Quad Cities, ppd.
Wisconsin 7, Clinton 1
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 5
Iowa 3, New Orleans 0
Nashville 4, Round Rock 2
Omaha 5, Oklahoma City 3
San Antonio 8, Memphis 0
Sacramento 7, Albuquerque 2
Las Vegas at Reno, late
El Paso at Fresno, late
