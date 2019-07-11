Prep
METRO
Columbus 10-9, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-6
STATE
Marion 12-5, Independence 0-0
West Branch 12, Iowa City Regina 0
Denver 15-4, Charles City 5-6
District Tournament
Class 1A
Collins-Maxwell 5, Dunkerton 3 (8)
Essex-South Page 10, Riverside 0
Minors
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Wisconsin 1, Dayton 0
South Bend 2, Kane County 1
Quad Cities 1, West Michigan 0
Clinton 10, Lake County 1
Burlington 5, Fort Wayne 0
Lansing 3, Peoria 2
Great Lakes 3, Cedar Rapids 1
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock 6, Iowa 4
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;7;2;.778;--
Kalamazoo;8;3;727;--
Kokomo;4;5;.444;3.0
Kenosha;3;7;.300;4.5
Battle Creek;3;7;.300;4.5
Rockford;2;7;.222;5.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;6;3;.667;--
Green Bay;6;3;.625;--
Fond du Lac;5;4;.556;--
Madison;5;4;.556;1.0
Lakeshore;4;5;.444;2.0
Wisconsin;3;6;.333;3.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;7;2;.778;--
La Crosse;6;3;.667;1.0
Duluth;5;4;.556;2.0
Waterloo;3;6;.333;4.0
Thunder Bay;1;8;.111;6.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;6;4;.600;--
Mankato;5;4;.556;.5
Willmar;5;4;.556;.5
St. Cloud;5;4;.556;.5
Bismarck;2;6;.286;3.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 3
Rochester 4, La Crosse 1
Kalamazoo 4, Kenosha 3
Wisconsin 7, Traverse City 5
Battle Creek 3, Kokomo 2
Duluth 10, Thunder Bay 1
Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 2
St. Cloud 10, Mankato 1
Willmar 6, Bismarck 1
Madison 6, Fond Du Lac 4
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Rockford 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin at Traverse City
La Crosse at Rochester
St. Cloud at Mankato
Bismarck at Willmar
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Green Bay
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Mankato
St. Cloud at Bismarck (DH)
Kokomo at Rockford (DH)
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
WIllmar at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Kenosha
La Crosse at Duluth
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
