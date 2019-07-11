Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Columbus 10-9, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-6

STATE

Marion 12-5, Independence 0-0

West Branch 12, Iowa City Regina 0

Denver 15-4, Charles City 5-6

District Tournament

Class 1A

Collins-Maxwell 5, Dunkerton 3 (8)

Essex-South Page 10, Riverside 0

Minors

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Wisconsin 1, Dayton 0

South Bend 2, Kane County 1

Quad Cities 1, West Michigan 0

Clinton 10, Lake County 1

Burlington 5, Fort Wayne 0

Lansing 3, Peoria 2

Great Lakes 3, Cedar Rapids 1

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock 6, Iowa 4

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;7;2;.778;--

Kalamazoo;8;3;727;--

Kokomo;4;5;.444;3.0

Kenosha;3;7;.300;4.5

Battle Creek;3;7;.300;4.5

Rockford;2;7;.222;5.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;6;3;.667;--

Green Bay;6;3;.625;--

Fond du Lac;5;4;.556;--

Madison;5;4;.556;1.0

Lakeshore;4;5;.444;2.0

Wisconsin;3;6;.333;3.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;7;2;.778;--

La Crosse;6;3;.667;1.0

Duluth;5;4;.556;2.0

Waterloo;3;6;.333;4.0

Thunder Bay;1;8;.111;6.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Rochester;6;4;.600;--

Mankato;5;4;.556;.5

 Willmar;5;4;.556;.5

St. Cloud;5;4;.556;.5

Bismarck;2;6;.286;3.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 3

Rochester 4, La Crosse 1

Kalamazoo 4, Kenosha 3

Wisconsin 7, Traverse City 5

Battle Creek 3, Kokomo 2

Duluth 10, Thunder Bay 1

Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 2

St. Cloud 10, Mankato 1

Willmar 6, Bismarck 1

Madison 6, Fond Du Lac 4

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Rockford 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wisconsin at Traverse City

La Crosse at Rochester

St. Cloud at Mankato

Bismarck at Willmar

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Green Bay

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Mankato

St. Cloud at Bismarck (DH)

Kokomo at Rockford (DH)

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

WIllmar at Rochester

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Kenosha

La Crosse at Duluth

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

