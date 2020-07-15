You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: Prep districts, Northwoods League
agate

Baseball: Prep districts, Northwoods League

Clip art baseball

Prep

Districts

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

District 4

Madrid 3, Ankeny Christian Academy 0

Class 2A

Semifinals

District 6

New Hampton 10, Osage 2

District 14

Woodward-Granger 11, ACGC 1 (6 innings)

Panorama 9, Southeast 0

Northwoods League

Minnesota-Iowa Pod

Mankato 5, Waterloo 3

Willmar 5, Rochester 1

