Baseball: Prep districts, Northwoods League

Prep
Districts
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
District 4
Madrid 3, Ankeny Christian Academy 0
Class 2A
Semifinals
District 6
New Hampton 10, Osage 2
District 14
Woodward-Granger 11, ACGC 1 (6 innings)
Panorama 9, Southeast 0
Northwoods League
Minnesota-Iowa Pod
Mankato 5, Waterloo 3
Willmar 5, Rochester 1
