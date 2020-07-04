You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboards
agate

Prep

Friday's results

METRO

Iowa City High 7-21, East 2-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 10-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1

Dubuque Hempstead 10-7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-3

Dubuque Wahlert 7-10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-3

AREA

South Winneshiek 14, North Fayette-Valley 2

Grundy Center 7, BCLUW 3

Wapsie Valley 11, Jesup 1

Don Bosco 18-15, Clarksville 2-3

Clayton Ridge 5-10, Turkey Valley 4-8

Benton Community 5, Vinton-Shellsburg 4

Charles City 12, Crestwood 2

Decorah 7-4, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-7

New Hampton 2-11, Waukon 1-2

Hudson 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

Union 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 5

Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 5

West Marshall 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Janesville 15, Dunkerton 2

Northwoods League

Friday’s results

Willmar 7, Waterloo 6

Bismarck Larks 9, Bismarck Bull Moose 6

Battle Creek 2, Kalamazoo 0

Great Lakes 11, Northern Michigan 2

Green Bay 5, Rockford 3

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Wisconsin 6

La Crosse 7-5, Fond du Lac 6-3

St. Cloud 13, Rochester 2

Saturday’s results

Waterloo 6, Mankato 5

Mandan Flickertails 3, Bismarck Larks 2

Rochester 11-2, Willmar 4-13

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wisconsin 0

Kalamazoo Growlers 6, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 4

Great Lakes 6, Traverse City 5

Fond du Lac 12, La Crosse 7

Rockford at Green Bay, late

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

