Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboards

Prep
Friday's results
METRO
Iowa City High 7-21, East 2-2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 10-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1
Dubuque Hempstead 10-7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5-3
Dubuque Wahlert 7-10, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-3
AREA
South Winneshiek 14, North Fayette-Valley 2
Grundy Center 7, BCLUW 3
Wapsie Valley 11, Jesup 1
Don Bosco 18-15, Clarksville 2-3
Clayton Ridge 5-10, Turkey Valley 4-8
Benton Community 5, Vinton-Shellsburg 4
Charles City 12, Crestwood 2
Decorah 7-4, Waverly-Shell Rock 3-7
New Hampton 2-11, Waukon 1-2
Hudson 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 6
Union 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 5
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Fork 5
West Marshall 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
Janesville 15, Dunkerton 2
Northwoods League
Friday’s results
Willmar 7, Waterloo 6
Bismarck Larks 9, Bismarck Bull Moose 6
Battle Creek 2, Kalamazoo 0
Great Lakes 11, Northern Michigan 2
Green Bay 5, Rockford 3
Wisconsin Rapids 12, Wisconsin 6
La Crosse 7-5, Fond du Lac 6-3
St. Cloud 13, Rochester 2
Saturday’s results
Waterloo 6, Mankato 5
Mandan Flickertails 3, Bismarck Larks 2
Rochester 11-2, Willmar 4-13
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wisconsin 0
Kalamazoo Growlers 6, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 4
Great Lakes 6, Traverse City 5
Fond du Lac 12, La Crosse 7
Rockford at Green Bay, late
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!