Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-12, Waterloo East 1-2
Columbus 11, South Hardin 6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 10, Iowa City Liberty 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Dubuque Senior 5
Linn-Mar 6-4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-13
AREA
Wapsie Valley 5, Dike-New Hartford 1
North Fayette Valley 14-6, Turkey Valley 2-7
North Tama 9, Colo-Nesco 3
Don Bosco 16, Riceville 1
Hampton-Dumont 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 7, Jesup 3
Saint Ansgar 8, South Winneshiek 4
Amateur
Northwoods League
Monday's results
Waterloo 5, St. Cloud 1
Rockford 9, Wisconsin 5
Rochester 5, Mankato 4
Bismcark Larks 4, Bismarck Bull Moose 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, La Crosse 3
Green Bay 5, Fond du Lac 4
