Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboard
BASEBALL

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-12, Waterloo East 1-2

Columbus 11, South Hardin 6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Hempstead 10, Iowa City Liberty 2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Dubuque Senior 5

Linn-Mar 6-4, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-13

AREA

Wapsie Valley 5, Dike-New Hartford 1

North Fayette Valley 14-6, Turkey Valley 2-7

North Tama 9, Colo-Nesco 3

Don Bosco 16, Riceville 1

Hampton-Dumont 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 7, Jesup 3

Saint Ansgar 8, South Winneshiek 4

Amateur

Northwoods League

Monday's results

Waterloo 5, St. Cloud 1

Rockford 9, Wisconsin 5

Rochester 5, Mankato 4

Bismcark Larks 4, Bismarck Bull Moose 2

Wisconsin Rapids 7, La Crosse 3

Green Bay 5, Fond du Lac 4

