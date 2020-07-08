Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Columbus 5, Grundy Center 0
Dubuque Hempstead 3-14, West 1-4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-10, Iowa City West 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-23 Cedar Rapids Washington 9-0
AREA
Decorah 16, Turkey Valley 6
Aplington-Parkersburg 7, Dunkerton 5
Union 16, North Tama 5
Wapsie Valley 18, Clarksville 8
Crestwood 10, Oelwein 6
South Hardin 18, Colo-Nesco 3
North Linn 14, Hudson 2
Dike-New Hartford 3, Mason City Newman 1 (9)
Saint Ansgar 7, Charles City 2
Amateur
Northwoods League
Wednesday’s results
Fond du Lac 4-5, Rockford 3-7
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wisconsin 2
La Crosse 17, Green Bay 5
St. Cloud 7, Mankato 0
Mandan 8, Bismarck Bull Moose 0
