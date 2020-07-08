You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Prep and Northwoods League scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Columbus 5, Grundy Center 0

Dubuque Hempstead 3-14, West 1-4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-10, Iowa City West 14 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 21-23 Cedar Rapids Washington 9-0

AREA

Decorah 16, Turkey Valley 6

Aplington-Parkersburg 7, Dunkerton 5

Union 16, North Tama 5

Wapsie Valley 18, Clarksville 8

Crestwood 10, Oelwein 6

South Hardin 18, Colo-Nesco 3

North Linn 14, Hudson 2

Dike-New Hartford 3, Mason City Newman 1 (9)

Saint Ansgar 7, Charles City 2

Amateur

Northwoods League

Wednesday’s results

Fond du Lac 4-5, Rockford 3-7

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Wisconsin 2

La Crosse 17, Green Bay 5

St. Cloud 7, Mankato 0

Mandan 8, Bismarck Bull Moose 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News