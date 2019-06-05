Prep
METRO
Decorah 1, East 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7-1, Dubuque Senior 3-11
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 3-8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-1
Hudson 8-5, Aplington-Parkersburg 7-4
St. Ansgar 5, Mason City Newman 3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Grundy Center 1
Don Bosco 20, Clarksville 1
East Marshall 5, AGWSR 2
West Fork 23, Eagle Grove 2
Nashua-Plainfield 4, Northwood-Kensett 3
Osage 12, Forest City 2
Rockford 7, Algona Garrigan 6
West Hancock 7, North Butler 5
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;6;3;.6667;--
Traverse City;4;5;.444;2.0
Kokomo;4;5;.444;2.0
Rockford;4;5;.444;2.0
Battle Creek;4;5;.444;2.0
Kenosha;2;7;.222;4.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;8;1;.889;--
Fond Du Lac;6;3;.667;2.0
Green Bay;6;3;.6667;2.0
Wisconsin;5;4;.556;3.0
Wis. Rapids;3;6;.3333;5.0
Lakeshore;2;7;.222;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;6;3;667;--
Waterloo;5;4;556;1.0
La Crosse;3;5;.375;2.0
Eau Claire;2;6;.250;3.0
Thunder Bay;2;7;.222;3.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;7;2;778;--
Willmar;7;2;778;--
Rochester;5;4;.556;2.0
Mankato;4;5;.444;3.0
St. Cloud;3;6;.333;4.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 8, Waterloo 5 (10)
Green Bay 9, Madison 2
Fond Du Lac 4, Wisconsin 3
Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 6
Kalamazoo 6, Battle Creek 4
Willmar 6, Bismarck 0
Thunder Bay 3, Rochester 1
Rockford 8, Traverse City 4
Kenosha 7, Kokomo 2
Mankato 6, St. Cloud 4
La Crosse 3, Eau Clarie 2
GAMES THURSDAY
Duluth at Waterloo
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)
Green Bay at Madison
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Willmar at Bismarck
Kenosha at Kokomo
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Rochester at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Willmar at Duluth
Bismarck at La Crosse
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Minors
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY RESULTS
Great Lakes 6, Lansing 5
South Bend 2, Bowling Green 1
Fort Wayne 3, Lake County 2
Dayton 4, West Michigan 3
Wisconsin 6, Kane County 0
Burlington 3, Beloit 2
Clinton 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Peoria 6, Quad Cities 2
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Sacramento 2, Oklahoma City 1
El Paso 6, Iowa 4
Fresno 10, New Orleans 4
Omaha 5, Albuquerque 1
San Antonio 9, Salt Lake 0
Tacoma 10, Memphis 4
Nashville at Reno, late
Round Rock at Las Vegas, late
