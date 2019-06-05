Clip art baseball

Prep

METRO

Decorah 1, East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7-1, Dubuque Senior 3-11

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 3-8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0-1

Hudson 8-5, Aplington-Parkersburg 7-4

St. Ansgar 5, Mason City Newman 3

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Grundy Center 1

Don Bosco 20, Clarksville 1

East Marshall 5, AGWSR 2

West Fork 23, Eagle Grove 2

Nashua-Plainfield 4, Northwood-Kensett 3

Osage 12, Forest City 2

Rockford 7, Algona Garrigan 6

West Hancock 7, North Butler 5

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;6;3;.6667;--

Traverse City;4;5;.444;2.0

Kokomo;4;5;.444;2.0

Rockford;4;5;.444;2.0

Battle Creek;4;5;.444;2.0

Kenosha;2;7;.222;4.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;8;1;.889;--

Fond Du Lac;6;3;.667;2.0

Green Bay;6;3;.6667;2.0

Wisconsin;5;4;.556;3.0

Wis. Rapids;3;6;.3333;5.0

Lakeshore;2;7;.222;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;6;3;667;--

Waterloo;5;4;556;1.0

La Crosse;3;5;.375;2.0

Eau Claire;2;6;.250;3.0

Thunder Bay;2;7;.222;3.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;7;2;778;--

Willmar;7;2;778;--

Rochester;5;4;.556;2.0

Mankato;4;5;.444;3.0

St. Cloud;3;6;.333;4.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 8, Waterloo 5 (10)

Green Bay 9, Madison 2

Fond Du Lac 4, Wisconsin 3

Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 6

Kalamazoo 6, Battle Creek 4

Willmar 6, Bismarck 0

Thunder Bay 3, Rochester 1

Rockford 8, Traverse City 4

Kenosha 7, Kokomo 2

Mankato 6, St. Cloud 4

La Crosse 3, Eau Clarie 2

GAMES THURSDAY

Duluth at Waterloo

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)

Green Bay at Madison

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Willmar at Bismarck

Kenosha at Kokomo

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Rochester at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Willmar at Duluth

Bismarck at La Crosse

Kenosha at Traverse City

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Minors

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

Great Lakes 6, Lansing 5

South Bend 2, Bowling Green 1

Fort Wayne 3, Lake County 2

Dayton 4, West Michigan 3

Wisconsin 6, Kane County 0

Burlington 3, Beloit 2

Clinton 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Peoria 6, Quad Cities 2

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Sacramento 2, Oklahoma City 1

El Paso 6, Iowa 4

Fresno 10,  New Orleans 4

Omaha 5, Albuquerque 1

San Antonio 9, Salt Lake 0

Tacoma 10, Memphis 4

Nashville at Reno, late

Round Rock at Las Vegas, late

