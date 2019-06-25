Clip art baseball

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;15;12;.556;--

Traverse City;16;13;.552;--

Rockford;14;14;.500;1.5

Kalamazoo;12;14;.462;2.5

Battle Creek;12;15;.444;3.0

Kenosha;11;18;.379;5.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;20;9;.690;--

Wis. Rapids;16;12;.571;3.5

Wisconsin;15;14;.517;5.0

Green Bay;15;14;.517;5.0

Fond du Lac;12;16;.429;7.5

Lakeshore;11;18;.379;9.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;16;13;.552;--

Eau Claire;14;15;.483;2.0

La Crosse;13;16;.448;3.0

Thunder Bay;11;17;.393;4.5

Duluth;10;18;.357;5.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;18;11;.621;--

St. Cloud;17;11;.607;.5

Rochester;16;12;.571;1.5

Bismarck;15;13;.536;2.5

Mankato;12;17;.414;6.0

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, La Crosse 5

Madison 13-4, Green Bay 4-9

Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin 1

Eau Claire 5, Mankato 4

Willmar 1, Rochester 0

Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3

St. Cloud 17, Thunder Bay 3

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1

Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 4

Rockford 9, Battle Creek 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at La Crosse

Bismarck at Duluth

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Mankato at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Madison

Rochester at Willmar

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Rockford at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Mankato

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Bismarck at Willmar

College World Series

Championship series

(Best-of-three)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Vanderbilt 4, Michigan 1, Series tied 1-1

GAME TODAY

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Prep

METRO

Linn-Mar 13-15, East 0-5

Cedar Falls 7, West 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 9, Dubuque Hempstead 4

Iowa City Liberty 14, Iowa City Regina 3

Iowa City West 5, Davenport West 1

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 3-6, Decorah 2-13

Clarksville 16, Collins-Maxwell 1

Don Bosco 8, Wapsie Valley 5

Forest City 9, Spirit Lake 4

Lisbon 11-3, Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1

Denver 19, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Rockford 8, Belmond-Klemme 2

Central Springs 6, Algona Garrigan 4

Charles City 11-6, Crestwood 2-5

South Hardin 7, Hudson 5

Cascade 8, Maquoketa 5

STATE

Boone 6, Carlisle 5

Montezuma 13, Tri-County 3

Pocahontas 21, West Bend-Mallard 1

Van Buren 4, New London 0

CAM 15, Orient-Macksburg 0

MMCRU 16, Sioux Central 0

Minors

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 6, Lake County 4

South Bend 10, Fort Wayne 4

West Michigan 3, Dayton 1

Burlington 9, Quad Cities 0, 5 innings

Clinton 4, Peoria 2

Kane County 8, Beloit 3

Bowling Green 5, Great Lakes 2

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 5, Omaha 1

Oklahoma City 8, New Orleans 5

Nashville 10, Memphis 4

San Antonio 10, Round Rock 2

Alburquerque 9, Tacoma 7

El Paso 12, Sacramento 7

Reno 7, Salt Lake 0

Northwoods League

