Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;15;12;.556;--
Traverse City;16;13;.552;--
Rockford;14;14;.500;1.5
Kalamazoo;12;14;.462;2.5
Battle Creek;12;15;.444;3.0
Kenosha;11;18;.379;5.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;20;9;.690;--
Wis. Rapids;16;12;.571;3.5
Wisconsin;15;14;.517;5.0
Green Bay;15;14;.517;5.0
Fond du Lac;12;16;.429;7.5
Lakeshore;11;18;.379;9.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;16;13;.552;--
Eau Claire;14;15;.483;2.0
La Crosse;13;16;.448;3.0
Thunder Bay;11;17;.393;4.5
Duluth;10;18;.357;5.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;18;11;.621;--
St. Cloud;17;11;.607;.5
Rochester;16;12;.571;1.5
Bismarck;15;13;.536;2.5
Mankato;12;17;.414;6.0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, La Crosse 5
Madison 13-4, Green Bay 4-9
Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin 1
Eau Claire 5, Mankato 4
Willmar 1, Rochester 0
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3
St. Cloud 17, Thunder Bay 3
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1
Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 4
Rockford 9, Battle Creek 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at La Crosse
Bismarck at Duluth
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Mankato at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Madison
Rochester at Willmar
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Rockford at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Mankato
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Bismarck at Willmar
College World Series
Championship series
(Best-of-three)
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Vanderbilt 4, Michigan 1, Series tied 1-1
GAME TODAY
Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
Prep
METRO
Linn-Mar 13-15, East 0-5
Cedar Falls 7, West 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 9, Dubuque Hempstead 4
Iowa City Liberty 14, Iowa City Regina 3
Iowa City West 5, Davenport West 1
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 3-6, Decorah 2-13
Clarksville 16, Collins-Maxwell 1
Don Bosco 8, Wapsie Valley 5
Forest City 9, Spirit Lake 4
Lisbon 11-3, Edgewood-Colesburg 6-1
Denver 19, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Rockford 8, Belmond-Klemme 2
Central Springs 6, Algona Garrigan 4
Charles City 11-6, Crestwood 2-5
South Hardin 7, Hudson 5
Cascade 8, Maquoketa 5
STATE
Boone 6, Carlisle 5
Montezuma 13, Tri-County 3
Pocahontas 21, West Bend-Mallard 1
Van Buren 4, New London 0
CAM 15, Orient-Macksburg 0
MMCRU 16, Sioux Central 0
Minors
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 6, Lake County 4
South Bend 10, Fort Wayne 4
West Michigan 3, Dayton 1
Burlington 9, Quad Cities 0, 5 innings
Clinton 4, Peoria 2
Kane County 8, Beloit 3
Bowling Green 5, Great Lakes 2
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 5, Omaha 1
Oklahoma City 8, New Orleans 5
Nashville 10, Memphis 4
San Antonio 10, Round Rock 2
Alburquerque 9, Tacoma 7
El Paso 12, Sacramento 7
Reno 7, Salt Lake 0
Northwoods League
