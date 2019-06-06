Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;6;4;.600;--
Kokomo;5;5;.500;1.0
Rockford;5;5;.500;1.0
Traverse City;4;6;.400;2.0
Kenosha;4;6;.400;2.0
Battle Creek;3;7;.300;3.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;9;1;.900;--
Fond Du Lac;6;4;.600;3.0
Green Bay;6;4;.600;3.0
Wisconsin;6;4;.600;3.0
Wis. Rapids;4;6;.400;5.0
Lakeshore;2;8;.200;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;6;4;600;--
Waterloo;6;4;600;--
La Crosse;4;6;.400;2.0
Eau Claire;3;7;.300;3.0
Thunder Bay;3;7;.300;3.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;8;2;800;--
Willmar;7;3;700;1.0
Rochester;5;5;.500;3,0
Mankato;4;6;.400;4.0
St. Cloud;4;6;.400;4.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Duluth 3
Thunder Bay 4, Rochester 3
Battle Creek 4, Kalamazoo 3
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 0
Kokomo 7, Kenosha 3
Madison 5, Green Bay 2
St. Cloud 10, Mankato 2
Rockford 4, Traverse City 3
Eau Claire 7, La Crosse 3
Wisconsin 9, Fond du Lac 6
Bismarck 7, Willmar 6 (10)
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Rochester at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Willmar at Duluth
Bismarck at La Crosse
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at Mankato
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Bismarck at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Madison
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Willmar at Duluth
Kenosha at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Prep
METRO
Columbus 3, East 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 6-7, Dubuque Hempstead 0-0
AREA
Calamus-Wheatland 11-13, Edgewood-Colesburg 1-3
Midland 10-18, Starmont 0-3
Forest City 10, Algona Garrigan 5
Hampton-Dumont 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 1
Hudson 8, Grundy Center 4
North Linn 10-10, Central City 0-2
West Fork 10-11, Clarksville 0-3
Solon 10-15, Independence 2-5
Minors
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 4, Bowling Green 1
Lake County 10, Fort Wayne 2
Dayton 9, West Michigan 3
Lansing 7, Great Lakes 1
Beloit 4, Burlington 2
Cedar Rapids 1, Clinton 0, 10 innings
Wisconsin at Kane County, late
Quad Cities 1, Peoria 0
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Salt Lake 13, San Antonio 7
New Orleans 6, Fresno 4
Sacramento 7, Oklahoma City 5
Omaha 4, Albuquerque 1
El Paso 8, Iowa 5
