Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;6;4;.600;--

Kokomo;5;5;.500;1.0

Rockford;5;5;.500;1.0

Traverse City;4;6;.400;2.0

Kenosha;4;6;.400;2.0

Battle Creek;3;7;.300;3.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;9;1;.900;--

Fond Du Lac;6;4;.600;3.0

Green Bay;6;4;.600;3.0

Wisconsin;6;4;.600;3.0

Wis. Rapids;4;6;.400;5.0

Lakeshore;2;8;.200;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;6;4;600;--

Waterloo;6;4;600;--

La Crosse;4;6;.400;2.0

Eau Claire;3;7;.300;3.0

Thunder Bay;3;7;.300;3.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;8;2;800;--

Willmar;7;3;700;1.0

Rochester;5;5;.500;3,0

Mankato;4;6;.400;4.0

St. Cloud;4;6;.400;4.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Duluth 3

Thunder Bay 4, Rochester 3

Battle Creek 4, Kalamazoo 3

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 0

Kokomo 7, Kenosha 3

Madison 5, Green Bay 2

St. Cloud 10, Mankato 2

Rockford 4, Traverse City 3

Eau Claire 7, La Crosse 3

Wisconsin 9, Fond du Lac 6

Bismarck 7, Willmar 6 (10)

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Rochester at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Willmar at Duluth

Bismarck at La Crosse

Kenosha at Traverse City

Thunder Bay at Mankato

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Bismarck at La Crosse

St. Cloud at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Madison

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Willmar at Duluth

Kenosha at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Prep

METRO

Columbus 3, East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 6-7, Dubuque Hempstead 0-0

AREA

Calamus-Wheatland 11-13, Edgewood-Colesburg 1-3

Midland 10-18, Starmont 0-3

Forest City 10, Algona Garrigan 5

Hampton-Dumont 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

Hudson 8, Grundy Center 4

North Linn 10-10, Central City 0-2

West Fork 10-11, Clarksville 0-3

Solon 10-15, Independence 2-5

Minors

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 4, Bowling Green 1

Lake County 10, Fort Wayne 2

Dayton 9, West Michigan 3

Lansing 7, Great Lakes 1

Beloit 4, Burlington 2

Cedar Rapids 1, Clinton 0, 10 innings

Wisconsin at Kane County, late

Quad Cities 1, Peoria 0

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Salt Lake 13, San Antonio 7

New Orleans 6, Fresno 4

Sacramento 7, Oklahoma City 5

Omaha 4, Albuquerque 1

El Paso 8, Iowa 5

