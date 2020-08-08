You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: Northwoods League weekend results
agate

Northwoods League

Minnesota-Iowa Pod

FRIDAY

Mankato 5, Waterloo 2

St. Cloud 2, Rochester 0

SATURDAY

Mankato at Rochester, late

St. Cloud 5, Willmar 1

