Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;5;3;.625;--

Traverse City;4;4;.500;1.0

Kokomo;4;4;.500;1.0

Rockford;3;5;.375;1.0

Battle Creek;3;5;.375;2.0

Kenosha;2;6;.250;3.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;8;0;1.000;--

Fond Du Lac;5;3;.625;3.0

Wisconsin;5;3;.625;3.0

Green Bay;5;3;.625;3.0

Wis. Rapids;3;5;.376;5.0

Lakeshore;1;7;.125;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;5;3;625;--

Waterloo;5;3;625;--

La Crosse;2;5;.286;2.5

Eau Claire;2;5;.286;2,5

Thunder Bay;1;7;.125;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;7;1;875;--

Willmar;6;2;750;1.0

Rochester;5;3;.625;2.0

Mankato;3;5;.375;4.0

St. Cloud;3;5;.375;4.0

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 10, Mankato 6

Green Bay 2, Fond du Lac 1

Madison 12, Lakeshore 6

Kalamazoo 5, Rockford 3

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Wisconsin 3

Kenosha 6, Traverse City 4

Thunder Bay 5, Rochester 1

Kokomo 2, Battle Creek 1

Bismarck 5, Willmar 3

St. Cloud 7, Duluth 2

GAMES TODAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Madison

St. Cloud at Mankato

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Bismarck

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Kenosha at Kokomo

GAMES THURSDAY

Duluth at Waterloo

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)

Green Bay at Madison

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Willmar at Bismarck

Kenosha at Kokomo

Minors

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 5, Bowling Green 4

Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 3

Dayton 3, West Michigan 2

Lansing 8, Great Lakes 0

Burlington 10, Beloit 4

Cedar Rapids 8, Clinton 6

Kane County 12, Wisconsin 2

Peoria 12, Quad Cities 5

<\h3>Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 5, Fresno 1

Oklahoma City 6, Sacramento 4

Omaha 14, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 6, Iowa 3

San Antonio at Salt Lake, late

Memphis at Tacoma, late

Nashville at Reno, late

Round Rock at Las Vegas, late

Prep boys

METRO

Columbus 5, Wapsie Valley 3

Cedar Falls 14, East 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 15, North Scott 0

West Delaware 7, Dubuque Senior 2

AREA

Charles City 5, Decorah 3

Dike-New Hartford 5, Union 0

Osage 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4

Clarksville 7, Baxter 6

