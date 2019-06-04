Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;5;3;.625;--
Traverse City;4;4;.500;1.0
Kokomo;4;4;.500;1.0
Rockford;3;5;.375;1.0
Battle Creek;3;5;.375;2.0
Kenosha;2;6;.250;3.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;8;0;1.000;--
Fond Du Lac;5;3;.625;3.0
Wisconsin;5;3;.625;3.0
Green Bay;5;3;.625;3.0
Wis. Rapids;3;5;.376;5.0
Lakeshore;1;7;.125;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;5;3;625;--
Waterloo;5;3;625;--
La Crosse;2;5;.286;2.5
Eau Claire;2;5;.286;2,5
Thunder Bay;1;7;.125;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;7;1;875;--
Willmar;6;2;750;1.0
Rochester;5;3;.625;2.0
Mankato;3;5;.375;4.0
St. Cloud;3;5;.375;4.0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 10, Mankato 6
Green Bay 2, Fond du Lac 1
Madison 12, Lakeshore 6
Kalamazoo 5, Rockford 3
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Wisconsin 3
Kenosha 6, Traverse City 4
Thunder Bay 5, Rochester 1
Kokomo 2, Battle Creek 1
Bismarck 5, Willmar 3
St. Cloud 7, Duluth 2
GAMES TODAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Madison
St. Cloud at Mankato
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Bismarck
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Kenosha at Kokomo
GAMES THURSDAY
Duluth at Waterloo
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Eau Claire at La Crosse (DH)
Green Bay at Madison
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Willmar at Bismarck
Kenosha at Kokomo
Minors
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 5, Bowling Green 4
Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 3
Dayton 3, West Michigan 2
Lansing 8, Great Lakes 0
Burlington 10, Beloit 4
Cedar Rapids 8, Clinton 6
Kane County 12, Wisconsin 2
Peoria 12, Quad Cities 5
<\h3>Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 5, Fresno 1
Oklahoma City 6, Sacramento 4
Omaha 14, Albuquerque 3
El Paso 6, Iowa 3
San Antonio at Salt Lake, late
Memphis at Tacoma, late
Nashville at Reno, late
Round Rock at Las Vegas, late
Prep boys
METRO
Columbus 5, Wapsie Valley 3
Cedar Falls 14, East 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 15, North Scott 0
West Delaware 7, Dubuque Senior 2
AREA
Charles City 5, Decorah 3
Dike-New Hartford 5, Union 0
Osage 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
Clarksville 7, Baxter 6
