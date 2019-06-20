Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;13;11;.542;--

Rockford;11;11;.524;1.0

Battle Creek;11;11;.500;1.0

Traverse City;12;13;.480;1.5

Kalamazoo;11;12;.478;1.5

Kenosha;10;15;.390;4.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;17;7;.708;--

Wis. Rapids;15;9;.625;2.0

Wisconsin;13;12;.520;4.5

Green Bay;12;12;.500;5.0

Fond du Lac;11;13;.458;6.0

Lakeshore;8;17;.320;9.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;13;12;.520;--

Eau Claire;13;12;.520;--

La Crosse;12;13;.480;1.0

Thunder Bay;9;16;.360;4.0

Duluth;8;17;.320;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;17;8;.680;--

Rochester;14;10;.583;2.5

Bismarck;14;11;.560;3.0

St. Cloud;13;11;.542;3.5

Mankato;11;14;.440;5.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 10, Waterloo 9

Wisconsin Rapids 7-2, Green Bay 0-1

Kenosha 2, Rockford 0

Battle Creek 4, Traverse City 3

Thunder Bay 3, Mankato 1

Madison 5, Fond du Lac 4

La Crosse 14, Duluth 3

Lakeshore 13, Wisconsin 6

Willmar 13, Rochester 5

St. Cloud 8, Bismarck 3

Kenosha 2, Rockford 1

GAMES TODAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Duluth at La Crosse

Rochester at Willmar

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse city at Battle Creek

St. Cloud at Bismarck

GAMES SATURDAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Duluth at Bismarck

Wisconsin at Madison

Rochester at Mankato

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

St. Cloud at Willmar

Minors

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S SCORES

West Michigan at Lake County, ppd.

Dayton 7, Lansing 2

Bowling Green 2, South Bend 0

Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 0

Quad Cities 7, Beloit 2

Kane County 2, Burlington 1

Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Wisconsin 5, Clinton 2

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S SCORE

Iowa 4, Round Rock 3

Prep

AREA

AGWSR 6, BCLUW 2

Clayton Ridge/Central Elkader 9, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3

North Butler 6, Riceville 3

Saint Ansgar 5, Central Springs 0

Belle Plaine 5, Iowa Valley 1

Calamus=Wheatland 2-9, Central City 1-0

Lake Mills 6, Clear Lake 4

North Linn 10-8, Springville 0-1

Rockford 11, Clarksville 1

STATE

Carlisle 15, Nevada 3

Coon Rapids- Bayard 10, Glidden-Ralston 0

Des Moines East 6, Ankeny 3

Indianola 5, Pella 4

Marshalltown 10-11, Des Moines Hoover 0-1

Pocahontas 2, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 0

Mason City 14-15, Des Moines North 0-0

Urbandale 2-3, Ankeny Centennial 1-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments