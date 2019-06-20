Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;13;11;.542;--
Rockford;11;11;.524;1.0
Battle Creek;11;11;.500;1.0
Traverse City;12;13;.480;1.5
Kalamazoo;11;12;.478;1.5
Kenosha;10;15;.390;4.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;17;7;.708;--
Wis. Rapids;15;9;.625;2.0
Wisconsin;13;12;.520;4.5
Green Bay;12;12;.500;5.0
Fond du Lac;11;13;.458;6.0
Lakeshore;8;17;.320;9.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;13;12;.520;--
Eau Claire;13;12;.520;--
La Crosse;12;13;.480;1.0
Thunder Bay;9;16;.360;4.0
Duluth;8;17;.320;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;17;8;.680;--
Rochester;14;10;.583;2.5
Bismarck;14;11;.560;3.0
St. Cloud;13;11;.542;3.5
Mankato;11;14;.440;5.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 10, Waterloo 9
Wisconsin Rapids 7-2, Green Bay 0-1
Kenosha 2, Rockford 0
Battle Creek 4, Traverse City 3
Thunder Bay 3, Mankato 1
Madison 5, Fond du Lac 4
La Crosse 14, Duluth 3
Lakeshore 13, Wisconsin 6
Willmar 13, Rochester 5
St. Cloud 8, Bismarck 3
Kenosha 2, Rockford 1
GAMES TODAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Duluth at La Crosse
Rochester at Willmar
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse city at Battle Creek
St. Cloud at Bismarck
GAMES SATURDAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Bismarck
Wisconsin at Madison
Rochester at Mankato
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Willmar
Minors
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S SCORES
West Michigan at Lake County, ppd.
Dayton 7, Lansing 2
Bowling Green 2, South Bend 0
Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 0
Quad Cities 7, Beloit 2
Kane County 2, Burlington 1
Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Wisconsin 5, Clinton 2
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S SCORE
Iowa 4, Round Rock 3
Prep
AREA
AGWSR 6, BCLUW 2
Clayton Ridge/Central Elkader 9, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3
North Butler 6, Riceville 3
Saint Ansgar 5, Central Springs 0
Belle Plaine 5, Iowa Valley 1
Calamus=Wheatland 2-9, Central City 1-0
Lake Mills 6, Clear Lake 4
North Linn 10-8, Springville 0-1
Rockford 11, Clarksville 1
STATE
Carlisle 15, Nevada 3
Coon Rapids- Bayard 10, Glidden-Ralston 0
Des Moines East 6, Ankeny 3
Indianola 5, Pella 4
Marshalltown 10-11, Des Moines Hoover 0-1
Pocahontas 2, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 0
Mason City 14-15, Des Moines North 0-0
Urbandale 2-3, Ankeny Centennial 1-1
