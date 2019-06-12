Prep
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 12, North Fayette Valley 1
Mason City Newman 11, Lake Mills 0
Don Bosco 20, Dunkerton 4
Saint Ansgar 11, Belmond-Klemme 0
West Marshall 11-12, AGWSR 0-1
STATE
Creston 6, Red Oak 1
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5, Council Bluffs St. Albert 1
Southeast Polk 4-8, Fort Dodge 3-3
Harris-Lake Park 6, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5
North Scott 13, Maquoketa 2
Urbandale 7, Johnston 6 (8)
Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;9;8;.529;--
Kokomo;9;8;.529;--
Rockford;8;8;.500;.5
Traverse City;8;9;.471;1.0
Battle Creek;8;9;.471;1.0
Kenosha;5;11;.313;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;11;4;.733;--
Wisconsin;10;7;.588;2.0
Green Bay;9;7;.663;2.5
Fond du Lac;8;8;.500;3.5
Wis. Rapids;8;8;.500;3.5
Lakeshore;5;11;.313;6.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;9;8;.529;--
La Crosse;9;8;.529;--
Eau Claire;8;9;.471;1.0
Duluth;7;10;.412;2.0
Thunder Bay;4;13;.235;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;11;6;.647;--
Bismarck;10;7;.588;1.0
Rochester;10;7;.588;1.0
Mankato;9;8;.529;2.0
St. Cloud;8;9;.471;3.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 8-6, Bismarck 1-2
Thunder Bay 7-5, La Crosse 0-8
Waterloo 13-10, Duluth 4-3
Battle Creek 12-1, Kalamazoo 6-0
Traverse City 7-3, Kokomo 6-5
Lakeshore at Madison, ppd
Wisconsin 4, Green Bay 1
Eau Claire 7, Mankato 4
Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Kenosha at Rockford
Eau Claire at Mankato
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kokomo
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Rochester at Bismarck
St. Cloud at Willmar
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
GAMES FRIDAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Wisconsin at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Bismarck at Mankato
Kokomo at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Rochester
Duluth at Eau Claire
La Crosse at Willmar
Minors
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 5, Lake County 0
Burlington 3, Kane County 1
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3
Lansing 6, South Bend 4, 8 innings
South Bend 6, Lansing 2, 7 innings
West Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, ppd.
Clinton 3, Peoria 2
Fort Wayne 5, Bowling Green 3
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Memphis 11, Salt Lake 5
Nashville 2, Las Vegas 0
Tacoma 4, San Antonio 2, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 9
Iowa at Fresno, late
Round Rock 9, Reno 8
New Orleans at El Paso, late
Omaha at Sacramento, late
Iowa at Fresno, late
