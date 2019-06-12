Clip art baseball

Prep

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 12, North Fayette Valley 1

Mason City Newman 11, Lake Mills 0

Don Bosco 20,  Dunkerton 4

Saint Ansgar 11, Belmond-Klemme 0

West Marshall 11-12, AGWSR 0-1

STATE

Creston 6, Red Oak 1

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5, Council Bluffs St. Albert 1

Southeast Polk 4-8, Fort Dodge 3-3

Harris-Lake Park 6, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5

North Scott 13, Maquoketa 2

Urbandale 7, Johnston 6 (8)

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;9;8;.529;--

Kokomo;9;8;.529;--

Rockford;8;8;.500;.5

Traverse City;8;9;.471;1.0

Battle Creek;8;9;.471;1.0

Kenosha;5;11;.313;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;11;4;.733;--

Wisconsin;10;7;.588;2.0

Green Bay;9;7;.663;2.5

Fond du Lac;8;8;.500;3.5

Wis. Rapids;8;8;.500;3.5

Lakeshore;5;11;.313;6.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;9;8;.529;--

La Crosse;9;8;.529;--

Eau Claire;8;9;.471;1.0

Duluth;7;10;.412;2.0

Thunder Bay;4;13;.235;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;11;6;.647;--

Bismarck;10;7;.588;1.0

Rochester;10;7;.588;1.0

Mankato;9;8;.529;2.0

St. Cloud;8;9;.471;3.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 8-6, Bismarck 1-2

Thunder Bay 7-5, La Crosse 0-8

Waterloo 13-10, Duluth 4-3

Battle Creek 12-1, Kalamazoo 6-0

Traverse City 7-3, Kokomo 6-5

Lakeshore at Madison, ppd

Wisconsin 4, Green Bay 1

Eau Claire 7, Mankato 4

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Kenosha at Rockford

Eau Claire at Mankato

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kokomo

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Rochester at Bismarck

St. Cloud at Willmar

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

GAMES FRIDAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo

Wisconsin at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Rockford at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Bismarck at Mankato

Kokomo at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

St. Cloud at Rochester

Duluth at Eau Claire

La Crosse at Willmar

Minors

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 5, Lake County 0

Burlington 3, Kane County 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3

Lansing 6, South Bend 4, 8 innings

South Bend 6, Lansing 2, 7 innings

West Michigan at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, ppd.

Clinton 3, Peoria 2

Fort Wayne 5, Bowling Green 3

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Memphis 11, Salt Lake 5

Nashville 2, Las Vegas 0

Tacoma 4, San Antonio 2, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 9

Iowa at Fresno, late

Round Rock 9, Reno 8

Nashville 2, Las Vegas 0

New Orleans at El Paso, late

Omaha at Sacramento, late

Iowa at Fresno, late

