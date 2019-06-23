Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;15;11;.577;--
Traverse City;15;13;.536;1.0
Rockford;13;13;.500;2.0
Battle Creek;11;14;.440;3.5
Kalamazoo;11;14;.440;3.5
Kenosha;11;17;.393;5.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;19;8;.704;--
Wis. Rapids;15;12;.556;4.0
Wisconsin;15;13;.536;4.5
Green Bay;14;13;.519;5.0
Fond du Lac;12;15;.444;7.0
Lakeshore;10;18;.357;9.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;15;13;.536;--
Eau Claire;14;14;.500;1.0
La Crosse;13;15;.464;2.0
Thunder Bay;11;17;.393;4.0
Duluth;10;18;.357;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;17;11;.607;--
Rochester;16;11;.593;.5
St. Cloud;16;11;.577;.5
Bismarck;15;13;.536;2.0
Mankato;12;16;.429;5.0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 6
Madison 6, Wisconsin 5
Thunder Bay 7, La Crosse 6
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 3
Kokomo 6, Battle Creek 3
Kenosha 6, Rockford 1
Rochester 6, Mankato 2
Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1
Duluth 12, Bismarck 11
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 3
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0
GAMES TODAY
No games schedule
GAMES TUESDAY
La Crosse at Waterloo, 11:05 a.m.
Madison at Green Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek (DH)
Mankato at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Bismarck at Duluth
Madison at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at Willmar
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Minors
Midwest League
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake County (Indians) 3 0 1.000 —
Great Lakes (Dodgers) 3 1 .750 ½
Dayton (Reds) 2 2 .500 1½
Bowling Green (Rays) 2 2 .500 1½
South Bend (Cubs) 2 2 .500 1½
Lansing (Blue Jays) 2 2 .500 1½
Fort Wayne (Padres) 1 3 .250 2½
West Michigan (Tigers) 0 3 .000 3
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Wisconsin (Brewers) 3 1 .750 —
Quad Cities (Astros) 2 1 .667 ½
Kane County (Diamondbacks) 2 1 .667 ½
Peoria (Cardinals) 2 2 .500 1
Cedar Rapids (Twins) 2 2 .500 1
Beloit (Athletics) 1 2 .333 1½
Burlington (Angels) 1 2 .333 1½
Clinton (Marlins) 1 3 .250 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 7, West Michigan 6
Lansing 9, Dayton 6
South Bend 11, Bowling Green 10
Clinton 4, Wisconsin 1
Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1
Quad Cities at Beloit, ppd.
Burlington 7, Kane County 6, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 8, Peoria 6
Pacific Coast League
American Northern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);42;34;.553;—
Omaha (Royals);36;39;.480;5½
Memphis (Cardinals);31;44;.413;10½
Nashville (Rangers);30;44;.405;11
American Southern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
San Antonio (Brewers);47;28;.627;—
Round Rock (Astros);44;31;.587;3
New Orleans (Marlins);42;34;.553;5½
Oklahoma City (Dodgers);30;43;.411;16
Pacific Northern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fresno (Nationals);40;36;.526;—
Sacramento (Giants);39;36;.520;½
Tacoma (Mariners);35;41;.461;5
Reno (Diamondbacks);32;43;.427;7½
Pacific Southern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
El Paso (Padres);47;28;.627;—
Las Vegas (Athletics);41;35;.539;6½
Salt Lake (Angels);33;41;.446;13½
Albuquerque (Rockies);32;44;.421;15½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 8, Nashville 5
Round Rock 8, Iowa 3
Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3
Fresno 22, Salt Lake 9
Albuquerque 8, Reno 6
El Paso 8, Tacoma 7
Memphis 7, Oklahoma City 2
