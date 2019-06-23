Clip art baseball

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;15;11;.577;--

Traverse City;15;13;.536;1.0

Rockford;13;13;.500;2.0

Battle Creek;11;14;.440;3.5

Kalamazoo;11;14;.440;3.5

Kenosha;11;17;.393;5.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;19;8;.704;--

Wis. Rapids;15;12;.556;4.0

Wisconsin;15;13;.536;4.5

Green Bay;14;13;.519;5.0

Fond du Lac;12;15;.444;7.0

Lakeshore;10;18;.357;9.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;15;13;.536;--

Eau Claire;14;14;.500;1.0

La Crosse;13;15;.464;2.0

Thunder Bay;11;17;.393;4.0

Duluth;10;18;.357;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;17;11;.607;--

Rochester;16;11;.593;.5

St. Cloud;16;11;.577;.5

Bismarck;15;13;.536;2.0

Mankato;12;16;.429;5.0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 6

Madison 6, Wisconsin 5

Thunder Bay 7, La Crosse 6

Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 3

Kokomo 6, Battle Creek 3

Kenosha 6, Rockford 1

Rochester 6, Mankato 2

Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1

Duluth 12, Bismarck 11

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 3

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

GAMES TODAY

No games schedule

GAMES TUESDAY

La Crosse at Waterloo, 11:05 a.m.

Madison at Green Bay

Rockford at Battle Creek (DH)

Mankato at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Bismarck at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at Willmar

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Minors

Midwest League

Eastern Division

W L Pct. GB

Lake County (Indians) 3 0 1.000 —

Great Lakes (Dodgers) 3 1 .750 ½

Dayton (Reds) 2 2 .500 1½

Bowling Green (Rays) 2 2 .500 1½

South Bend (Cubs) 2 2 .500 1½

Lansing (Blue Jays) 2 2 .500 1½

Fort Wayne (Padres) 1 3 .250 2½

West Michigan (Tigers) 0 3 .000 3

Western Division

W L Pct. GB

Wisconsin (Brewers) 3 1 .750 —

Quad Cities (Astros) 2 1 .667 ½

Kane County (Diamondbacks) 2 1 .667 ½

Peoria (Cardinals) 2 2 .500 1

Cedar Rapids (Twins) 2 2 .500 1

Beloit (Athletics) 1 2 .333 1½

Burlington (Angels) 1 2 .333 1½

Clinton (Marlins) 1 3 .250 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 7, West Michigan 6

Lansing 9, Dayton 6

South Bend 11, Bowling Green 10

Clinton 4, Wisconsin 1

Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1

Quad Cities at Beloit, ppd.

Burlington 7, Kane County 6, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 8, Peoria 6

Pacific Coast League

American Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);42;34;.553;—

Omaha (Royals);36;39;.480;5½

Memphis (Cardinals);31;44;.413;10½

Nashville (Rangers);30;44;.405;11

American Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

San Antonio (Brewers);47;28;.627;—

Round Rock (Astros);44;31;.587;3

New Orleans (Marlins);42;34;.553;5½

Oklahoma City (Dodgers);30;43;.411;16

Pacific Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fresno (Nationals);40;36;.526;—

Sacramento (Giants);39;36;.520;½

Tacoma (Mariners);35;41;.461;5

Reno (Diamondbacks);32;43;.427;7½

Pacific Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

El Paso (Padres);47;28;.627;—

Las Vegas (Athletics);41;35;.539;6½

Salt Lake (Angels);33;41;.446;13½

Albuquerque (Rockies);32;44;.421;15½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 8, Nashville 5

Round Rock 8, Iowa 3

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3

Fresno 22, Salt Lake 9

Albuquerque 8, Reno 6

El Paso 8, Tacoma 7

Memphis 7, Oklahoma City 2

