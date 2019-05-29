Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;1;1;.500;--
Kalamzaoo;1;1;.500;--
Traverse City;1;1;.500;--
Rockford;1;1;.500;--
Kenosha;0;2;.000;1.0
Kokomo;0;2;.000;1.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;2;0;1.000;--
Madison;2;0;1.000;--
Wis. Rapids;1;1;.500;1.0
Green Bay;1;1;.500;1.0
Fond Du Lac;1;1;.500;1.0
Lakeshore;1;1;.500;1.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;2;0;1.000;--
Waterloo;2;0;1.000;--
La Crosse;0;2;.000;2.0
Thunder Bay;0;2;.000;2.0
Eau Claire;0;2;.000;2.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;2;0;1.000;--
Willmar;2;0;1.000;--
Rochester;1;1;.500;1.0
St. Cloud;1;1;.500;1.0
Mankato;0;2;.000;2.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 14, La Crosse 6
Battle Creek 9, Lakeshore 1
Kalamazoo 8, Fond du Lac 0
Green Bay 10, Traverse City 1
St. Cloud 5, Rochester 3
Wisconsin Rapids 2-3, Rockford 0-5
Madison 7, Kokomo 2
Wisconsin 10, Kenosha 3
Willmar 5, Mankato 2
Duluth 10, Thunder Bay 4
Bismarck 14, Eau Claire 4
GAMES TODAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Kenosha at Kokomo
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Mankato
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Eau Claire at Bismarck
GAMES FRIDAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at La Crosse
Mankato at Willmar
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Kokomo
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Eau Claire at Bismarck
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans 3, Iowa 1
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 5, Lake County 4
Fort Wayne 1, West Michigan 0
West Michigan 10, Fort Wayne 1
Burlington 9, Cedar Rapids 4
Beloit 8-3, Quad Cities 6-1
Lansing 3, Dayton 1
Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 5
Peoria 5, Kane County 2
Wisconsin 13, Clinton 11
Prep
METRO
Waterloo West 3, Waterloo East 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 4, Pleasant Valley 0
Waterloo West 3, Waterloo East 0
AREA
Clarksville 10, Tripoli 5
Decorah 11, North Fayette Valley 0
Janesville 10, Dunkerton 2
North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 1
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 13, Crestwood (Cresco) 5
Wapsie Valley 3-6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-0
STATE
Beckman Catholic 4, North Linn 1
Clarke 5, Central Decatur 1
Colfax-Mingo 6, North Mahaska 4
East Marshall 1, BCLUW 0
GMG 11, Baxter 1
Harlan 24-8, Shenandoah 7-0
Lake Mills 2, West Fork 1
Lynnville-Sully 6, B-G-M 2
MVAOCOU 7, Missouri Valley 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 13, Madrid 2
Newell-Fonda 3, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Rockford 10, Eagle Grove 0
Sigourney 8, Iowa Valley 7
Southeast Warren 5, Earlham 1
Spirit Lake 2, Spencer 1
Treynor 1, Tri-Center 0
Tri-County 21, Keota 2
Van Meter 3, Carlisle 0
West Hancock 7, North Iowa 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.