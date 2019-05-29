Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;1;1;.500;--

Kalamzaoo;1;1;.500;--

Traverse City;1;1;.500;--

Rockford;1;1;.500;--

Kenosha;0;2;.000;1.0

Kokomo;0;2;.000;1.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;2;0;1.000;--

Madison;2;0;1.000;--

Wis. Rapids;1;1;.500;1.0

Green Bay;1;1;.500;1.0

Fond Du Lac;1;1;.500;1.0

Lakeshore;1;1;.500;1.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;2;0;1.000;--

Waterloo;2;0;1.000;--

La Crosse;0;2;.000;2.0

Thunder Bay;0;2;.000;2.0

Eau Claire;0;2;.000;2.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;2;0;1.000;--

Willmar;2;0;1.000;--

Rochester;1;1;.500;1.0

St. Cloud;1;1;.500;1.0

Mankato;0;2;.000;2.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 14, La Crosse 6

Battle Creek 9, Lakeshore 1

Kalamazoo 8, Fond du Lac 0

Green Bay 10, Traverse City 1

St. Cloud 5, Rochester 3

Wisconsin Rapids 2-3, Rockford 0-5

Madison 7, Kokomo 2

Wisconsin 10, Kenosha 3

Willmar 5, Mankato 2

Duluth 10, Thunder Bay 4

Bismarck 14, Eau Claire 4

GAMES TODAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Kenosha at Kokomo

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Mankato

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Eau Claire at Bismarck

GAMES FRIDAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Mankato at Willmar

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Kokomo

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Eau Claire at Bismarck

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 3, Iowa 1

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 5, Lake County 4

Fort Wayne 1, West Michigan 0

West Michigan 10, Fort Wayne 1

Burlington 9, Cedar Rapids 4

Beloit 8-3, Quad Cities 6-1

Lansing 3, Dayton 1

Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 5

Peoria 5, Kane County 2

Wisconsin 13, Clinton 11

Prep

METRO

Waterloo West 3, Waterloo East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 4, Pleasant Valley 0

Waterloo West 3, Waterloo East 0

AREA

Clarksville 10, Tripoli 5

Decorah 11, North Fayette Valley 0

Janesville 10, Dunkerton 2

North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 1

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 13, Crestwood (Cresco) 5

Wapsie Valley 3-6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-0

STATE

Beckman Catholic 4, North Linn 1

Clarke 5, Central Decatur 1

Colfax-Mingo 6, North Mahaska 4

East Marshall 1, BCLUW 0

GMG 11, Baxter 1

Harlan 24-8, Shenandoah 7-0

Lake Mills 2, West Fork 1

Lynnville-Sully 6, B-G-M 2

MVAOCOU 7, Missouri Valley 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 13, Madrid 2

Newell-Fonda 3, Manson Northwest Webster 0

Rockford 10, Eagle Grove 0

Sigourney 8, Iowa Valley 7

Southeast Warren 5, Earlham 1

Spirit Lake 2, Spencer 1

Treynor 1, Tri-Center 0

Tri-County 21, Keota 2

Van Meter 3, Carlisle 0

West Hancock 7, North Iowa 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments