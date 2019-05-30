Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;2;1;.667;--

Battle Creek;1;2;.333;1.0

Kalamazoo;1;2;.333;1.0

Rockford;1;2;.333;1.0

Kenosha;1;2;.333;1.0

Kokomo;0;3;.000;2.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;3;0;1.000;--

Madison;3;0;1.000;--

Green Bay;2;1;.667;1.0

Fond Du Lac;2;1;.667;1.0

Wis. Rapids;1;2;.333;2.0

Lakeshore;1;2;.333;2.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;3;0;1.000;--

Waterloo;3;0;1.000;--

La Crosse;0;3;.000;3.0

Thunder Bay;0;3;.000;3.0

Eau Claire;0;3;.000;3.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;3;0;1.000;--

Willmar;3;0;1.000;--

Rochester;2;1;.667;1.0

St. Cloud;1;2;.333;2.0

Mankato;0;3;.000;3.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 12, St. Cloud 4

Madison 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Wisconsin 1, Lakeshore 0

Traverse City 5, Rockford 0

Rochester 7, Thunder Bay 3

Duluth 17, La Crosse 10

Kenosha 8, Kokomo 7

Green Bay 5, Kalamazoo 4

Willmar 5, Mankato 4

Fond du Lac 3, Battle Creek 2

Bismarck 16, Eau Claire 8

GAMES TODAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Mankato at Willmar

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Kokomo

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Eau Claire at Bismarck

GAMES SATURDAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at La Crosse

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Madison at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Duluth at Eau Claire

Bismarck at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Rockford at Kokomo

Mankato at Thunder Bay

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 7, Round Rock 0

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Burlington 7-0, Cedar Rapids 5-4

Lake County 5, South Bend 1

Lansing 9, Dayton 4

Fort Wayne 1, West Michigan 0

Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 4

Kane County 6, Peoria 2

Quad Cities 4, Beloit 2

Wisconsin 7, Clinton 5

College

NCAA Tournament

GAMES TODAY

Duke (31-25) vs. Texas A&M (37-21-1), 3 p.m.

Fordham (38-22) at West Virginia (37-20), 7 p.m.

UNC Wilmington (32-29) at North Carolina (42-17), 1 p.m.

Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), 6 p.m.

Campbell (35-19) vs. N.C. State (42-17), 11 a.m.

Quinnipiac (29-27) at East Carolina (42-15), 5 p.m.

Illinois St. (34-24) vs. Indiana (36-21), 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago (29-21) at Louisville (43-15), 5 p.m.

Florida St. (36-21) vs. FAU (40-19), 11 a.m.

Mercer (35-27) at Georgia (44-15), 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (35-24-1) vs. Auburn (33-25), 11 a.m.

Florida A&M (27-32) at Georgia Tech (41-17), 6 p.m.

McNeese (35-24) vs. Indiana St. (41-16), noon

Ohio St. (35-25) at Vanderbilt (49-10), 6 p.m.

Southern (32-22) at Mississippi St. (46-13), noon

Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 7 p.m.

Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19), 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (37-21) at Mississippi (37-25), 7 p.m.

CCSU (30-21) at Arkansas (41-17), 1 p.m.

TCU (32-26) vs. California (32-18), 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. (38-19) vs. Arizona St. (37-17), noon

Stony Brook (31-21) at LSU (37-24), 6 p.m.

Nebraska (31-22) vs. UConn (36-23), noon

Harvard (27-14) at Oklahoma St. (36-18), 6 p.m.

Army (35-24) at Texas Tech (39-17), 3 p.m.

Florida (33-24) vs. Dallas Baptist (41-18), 7 p.m.

Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 3 p.m.

Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon St. (36-18-1), 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. (39-23) at Stanford (41-11), 3 p.m.

Fresno St. (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount (32-23) vs. Baylor (34-17), 3 p.m.

Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), 9 p.m.

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 4-8, Denver 2-3

Marshalltown 10-10, Waterloo East 0-3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 14, Dubuque Wahlert 11

Waukee 6, Linn-Mar 4

AREA

Decorah 17, Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) 4

New Hampton 28, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 1

North Fayette Valley 7, Waukon 4

STATE

Alburnett 10-11, Easton Valley 0-1

Anamosa 4-0, Cascade 3-12

Ankeny Christian 7, Orient-Macksburg 2

Calamus-Wheatland 17-17, Marquette Catholic 0 -0

Colo-Nesco 11, Collins-Maxwell 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5, Pocahontas Area 4

Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Winterset 0

Des Moines Christian 7-4, Madrid 1-6

Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Norwalk 2

Grinnell 9, East Marshall LeGrand 5

Hinton 11, Alta/Aurelia 1

Missouri Valley 6, Audubon 1

Newell-Fonda 20, West Bend-Mallard 6

North Linn 10-6, Lisbon 0-0

Pleasantville 10-12, West Central Valley 0-1

Roland-Story 11-7, Clear Lake 1-3

Solon 3-5, South Tama 0-0

Southeast Polk 12, Des Moines East 2

Tipton 1-4, Iowa City Regina 0-2

