Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;2;1;.667;--
Battle Creek;1;2;.333;1.0
Kalamazoo;1;2;.333;1.0
Rockford;1;2;.333;1.0
Kenosha;1;2;.333;1.0
Kokomo;0;3;.000;2.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;3;0;1.000;--
Madison;3;0;1.000;--
Green Bay;2;1;.667;1.0
Fond Du Lac;2;1;.667;1.0
Wis. Rapids;1;2;.333;2.0
Lakeshore;1;2;.333;2.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;3;0;1.000;--
Waterloo;3;0;1.000;--
La Crosse;0;3;.000;3.0
Thunder Bay;0;3;.000;3.0
Eau Claire;0;3;.000;3.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;3;0;1.000;--
Willmar;3;0;1.000;--
Rochester;2;1;.667;1.0
St. Cloud;1;2;.333;2.0
Mankato;0;3;.000;3.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 12, St. Cloud 4
Madison 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wisconsin 1, Lakeshore 0
Traverse City 5, Rockford 0
Rochester 7, Thunder Bay 3
Duluth 17, La Crosse 10
Kenosha 8, Kokomo 7
Green Bay 5, Kalamazoo 4
Willmar 5, Mankato 4
Fond du Lac 3, Battle Creek 2
Bismarck 16, Eau Claire 8
GAMES TODAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at La Crosse
Mankato at Willmar
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Kokomo
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Eau Claire at Bismarck
GAMES SATURDAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at La Crosse
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Madison at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Duluth at Eau Claire
Bismarck at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Rockford at Kokomo
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 7, Round Rock 0
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Burlington 7-0, Cedar Rapids 5-4
Lake County 5, South Bend 1
Lansing 9, Dayton 4
Fort Wayne 1, West Michigan 0
Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 4
Kane County 6, Peoria 2
Quad Cities 4, Beloit 2
Wisconsin 7, Clinton 5
College
NCAA Tournament
GAMES TODAY
Duke (31-25) vs. Texas A&M (37-21-1), 3 p.m.
Fordham (38-22) at West Virginia (37-20), 7 p.m.
UNC Wilmington (32-29) at North Carolina (42-17), 1 p.m.
Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), 6 p.m.
Campbell (35-19) vs. N.C. State (42-17), 11 a.m.
Quinnipiac (29-27) at East Carolina (42-15), 5 p.m.
Illinois St. (34-24) vs. Indiana (36-21), 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago (29-21) at Louisville (43-15), 5 p.m.
Florida St. (36-21) vs. FAU (40-19), 11 a.m.
Mercer (35-27) at Georgia (44-15), 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina (35-24-1) vs. Auburn (33-25), 11 a.m.
Florida A&M (27-32) at Georgia Tech (41-17), 6 p.m.
McNeese (35-24) vs. Indiana St. (41-16), noon
Ohio St. (35-25) at Vanderbilt (49-10), 6 p.m.
Southern (32-22) at Mississippi St. (46-13), noon
Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 7 p.m.
Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19), 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. (37-21) at Mississippi (37-25), 7 p.m.
CCSU (30-21) at Arkansas (41-17), 1 p.m.
TCU (32-26) vs. California (32-18), 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. (38-19) vs. Arizona St. (37-17), noon
Stony Brook (31-21) at LSU (37-24), 6 p.m.
Nebraska (31-22) vs. UConn (36-23), noon
Harvard (27-14) at Oklahoma St. (36-18), 6 p.m.
Army (35-24) at Texas Tech (39-17), 3 p.m.
Florida (33-24) vs. Dallas Baptist (41-18), 7 p.m.
Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 3 p.m.
Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon St. (36-18-1), 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. (39-23) at Stanford (41-11), 3 p.m.
Fresno St. (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount (32-23) vs. Baylor (34-17), 3 p.m.
Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), 9 p.m.
Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 4-8, Denver 2-3
Marshalltown 10-10, Waterloo East 0-3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 14, Dubuque Wahlert 11
Waukee 6, Linn-Mar 4
AREA
Decorah 17, Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) 4
New Hampton 28, Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 1
North Fayette Valley 7, Waukon 4
STATE
Alburnett 10-11, Easton Valley 0-1
Anamosa 4-0, Cascade 3-12
Ankeny Christian 7, Orient-Macksburg 2
Calamus-Wheatland 17-17, Marquette Catholic 0 -0
Colo-Nesco 11, Collins-Maxwell 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5, Pocahontas Area 4
Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Winterset 0
Des Moines Christian 7-4, Madrid 1-6
Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Norwalk 2
Grinnell 9, East Marshall LeGrand 5
Hinton 11, Alta/Aurelia 1
Missouri Valley 6, Audubon 1
Newell-Fonda 20, West Bend-Mallard 6
North Linn 10-6, Lisbon 0-0
Pleasantville 10-12, West Central Valley 0-1
Roland-Story 11-7, Clear Lake 1-3
Solon 3-5, South Tama 0-0
Southeast Polk 12, Des Moines East 2
Tipton 1-4, Iowa City Regina 0-2
