Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;13;3;.813;--

Kalamazoo;9;9;.500;5.0

Kokomo;8;9;.471;5.5

Kenosha;7;10;.412;6.5

Rockford;6;11;.353;7.5

Battle Creek;6;11;.353;7.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;10;6;.625;--

Wis. Rapids;10;6;.625;--

Madison;8;8;.500;2.0

Lakeshore;8;8;.500;2.0

Fond du Lac;7;9;.438;3.0

Wisconsin;7;9;.438;3.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11;5;.688;--

Duluth;10;6;.625;1.0

La Crosse;8;8;.500;3.0

Waterloo;6;10;.375;5.0

Thunder Bay;2;14;.125;9.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;13;4;.765;--

Mankato;10;6;.625;2.5

Rochester;10;7;.588;3.0

Willmar;6;10;.375;6.5

Bismarck;5;11;.313;7.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 10, La Crosse 1

Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 7

Kenosha 7, Kalamazoo 1

Traverse City 11, Rockford 6

Fond du Lac 5, Madison 0

Bismarck 8, Mankato 4

St. Cloud 2, Duluth 1

Rochester 6, Willmar 5

Eau Claire 6, Thunder Bay 0

Lakeshore 12, Green Bay 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 9, La Crosse 1

Wisconsin 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Mankato 5, Bismarck 2

St. Cloud 1, Duluth 0

Kenosha 4, Kalamazoo 3

Madison 4, Fond du Lac 2

Rochester 9, Willmar 6

Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 5

Traverse City 3, Rockford 1

Lakeshore 8, Green Bay 6

Eau Claire 9, Thunder Bay 3

GAMES TODAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at La Crosse

Madison at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Duluth at Bismarck

Mankato at Willmar

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

GAMES TUESDAY

St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Kokomo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Rochester

Mankato at Willmar

Duluth at Bismarck

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Kokomo at Traveres City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Minors

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 6, Fort Wayne 4

Peoria 7, Lake County 2

Clinton 5, Lansing 4, 10 innings

Burlington 7, Great Lakes 3

South Bend at Beloit, ppd.

Dayton 1, Kane County 0

Bowling Green 3, Quad Cities 2

West Michigan at Wisconsin, ppd.<

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 4, Clinton 2

Fort Wayne 8, Cedar Rapids 7

Lake County 7, Peoria 0

Kane County 8, Dayton 5

Wisconsin 6, West Michigan 3, 7 innings

Wisconsin 6, West Michigan 4, 7 innings

Great Lakes 8, Burlington 5

Beloit 4, South Bend 3, 7 innings

South Bend 5, Beloit 1, 7 innings

Quad Cities 4, Bowling Green 3

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Round Rock 13, New Orleans 0

Oklahoma City 9, San Antonio 8

Nashville 7, Iowa 4

Omaha 6, Memphis 5

El Paso 13, Albuquerque 9, 11 innings

Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 5

Fresno 3, Reno 2

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 4<

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Round Rock at New Orleans, ppd.

Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 1

Memphis 13, Omaha 2

Fresno 11, Reno 4

Sacramento 6, Tacoma 5

Iowa 8, Nashville 4

