Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;13;3;.813;--
Kalamazoo;9;9;.500;5.0
Kokomo;8;9;.471;5.5
Kenosha;7;10;.412;6.5
Rockford;6;11;.353;7.5
Battle Creek;6;11;.353;7.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;10;6;.625;--
Wis. Rapids;10;6;.625;--
Madison;8;8;.500;2.0
Lakeshore;8;8;.500;2.0
Fond du Lac;7;9;.438;3.0
Wisconsin;7;9;.438;3.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11;5;.688;--
Duluth;10;6;.625;1.0
La Crosse;8;8;.500;3.0
Waterloo;6;10;.375;5.0
Thunder Bay;2;14;.125;9.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;13;4;.765;--
Mankato;10;6;.625;2.5
Rochester;10;7;.588;3.0
Willmar;6;10;.375;6.5
Bismarck;5;11;.313;7.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 10, La Crosse 1
Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 7
Kenosha 7, Kalamazoo 1
Traverse City 11, Rockford 6
Fond du Lac 5, Madison 0
Bismarck 8, Mankato 4
St. Cloud 2, Duluth 1
Rochester 6, Willmar 5
Eau Claire 6, Thunder Bay 0
Lakeshore 12, Green Bay 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 9, La Crosse 1
Wisconsin 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Mankato 5, Bismarck 2
St. Cloud 1, Duluth 0
Kenosha 4, Kalamazoo 3
Madison 4, Fond du Lac 2
Rochester 9, Willmar 6
Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 5
Traverse City 3, Rockford 1
Lakeshore 8, Green Bay 6
Eau Claire 9, Thunder Bay 3
GAMES TODAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at La Crosse
Madison at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Duluth at Bismarck
Mankato at Willmar
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
GAMES TUESDAY
St. Cloud at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Kokomo at Traverse City
Madison at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Duluth at Bismarck
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Traveres City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Minors
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 6, Fort Wayne 4
Peoria 7, Lake County 2
Clinton 5, Lansing 4, 10 innings
Burlington 7, Great Lakes 3
South Bend at Beloit, ppd.
Dayton 1, Kane County 0
Bowling Green 3, Quad Cities 2
West Michigan at Wisconsin, ppd.<
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 4, Clinton 2
Fort Wayne 8, Cedar Rapids 7
Lake County 7, Peoria 0
Kane County 8, Dayton 5
Wisconsin 6, West Michigan 3, 7 innings
Wisconsin 6, West Michigan 4, 7 innings
Great Lakes 8, Burlington 5
Beloit 4, South Bend 3, 7 innings
South Bend 5, Beloit 1, 7 innings
Quad Cities 4, Bowling Green 3
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Round Rock 13, New Orleans 0
Oklahoma City 9, San Antonio 8
Nashville 7, Iowa 4
Omaha 6, Memphis 5
El Paso 13, Albuquerque 9, 11 innings
Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 5
Fresno 3, Reno 2
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 4<
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Round Rock at New Orleans, ppd.
Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 1
Memphis 13, Omaha 2
Fresno 11, Reno 4
Sacramento 6, Tacoma 5
Iowa 8, Nashville 4
